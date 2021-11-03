CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

1948 Ford Panel Coca-Cola Delivery Truck Looking To Make A Stop At Its New Home

By John Puckett
Motorious
Motorious
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TANEq_0clEHuRl00

This incredible Ford Panel Coca-Cola truck is a blast from the past brings a cool refreshing drink of history to your garage.

Coca-Cola has been through many phases on its vast journey to become the multi-billion dollar industry superpower today. From the simpler days of the classic “Drink Coca-Cola” slogan to the now-famous “Real Magic,” the Coca-Cola company has established itself within our culture as a pillar in American history. One of the most instantly recognizable pieces of the Coca-Cola past was stunning Coke delivery trucks. With thousands of dedicated fans of the brand who would jump at the chance to show their appreciation for the Coca-Cola company, many people find themselves with the desire to purchase one of these goofy soda transporters. So what if you want to get your hands on one of these famous delivery vehicles?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZPVs9_0clEHuRl00

This gorgeous 1948 Ford Panel Truck might be the answer to your inquiry. Under the hood of this curvy Coke carrier is a potent 351 ci Ford V8 engine that produces more than enough power to give you plenty of fun while driving. The automatic transmission allows for extremely smooth gear changes, and the excellent condition of the entire powertrain lets you know that this car will be around for decades to come. Handling is more than enough to match the superb power output with power steering and power disc brakes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PQcRI_0clEHuRl00

The exterior is coated in stunning red paint, boasting the instantly recognizable Coca-Cola logo on the side. Another fantastic piece of the body is the set of red wheels wrapped in wide whitewall tires that show the car’s heritage very well. This happy-looking truck is one of the most extraordinary transporter vehicles ever to hit the auction house. But, of course, this means that this vehicle will be on its way to a new owner shortly unless you hurry to catch this incredible opportunity to own this piece of American history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0chPKw_0clEHuRl00

Carlisle Auctions is excited to return to Lakeland, Florida for the Lakeland Fall Collector Car Auction (November 12-13). We're actively taking consignments for Lakeland today! Call 717-960-6400 to get involved and learn more.

Comments / 2

Related
Motorious

1983 Toyota 4x4 Heads To All Truck Hour At Carlisle Auctions

This Toyota is being sold during the All-Truck hour. The Toyota 4x4, known abroad as the Toyota Hilux, was an extremely popular compact pickup. By the time 1983 rolled around, the Toyota 4x4 pickup truck was rolling into the late part of the third generation, the Asian pickup had some serious styling and a cult following. In the current time, these vintage pickup 4x4 trucks are amongst some of the most highly sought after collectible models around. It is going to be featured in the All Truck Hour of the Carlisle Auctions at the upcoming auction in Lakeland, Florida.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Custom 1949 Ford Sedan Hits The Auction Block In Search Of A New Owner

This fully restored custom Ford V8 is looking to travel the two-lane blacktop with a new owner, will it be you?. The picture of a 1940's Ford V8 is generally accepted as one of the most significant and highly recognizable symbols within the car community. One reason for this was the original Ford V8 in the prohibition era in which outlaws needed fast cars to escape police capture. However, another, and dare we say even more famous, time for these incredible and powerful automobiles was the early '50s. This period was defined by the rock and roll style that the cars began to take on, with builders creating custom hotrods to match their personalities. Unfortunately, these cars have become extremely hard to come by as numbers have dwindled significantly. So what are you to do if you want a custom '50s hot rod?
BUYING CARS
CNBC

Ford's new custom electric pickup truck is a blast from the past

The Ford F-100 Eluminator concept truck features the retro-styling of a 1978 F-100 pickup with electric motors and batteries from the Mustang Mach-E GT. Ford and its partners built the vehicle to showcase its new e-crate motor that's on sale through its aftermarket and performance division. Ford Motor unveiled Tuesday...
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Business Insider

Watch from the front seat as a fully driverless Walmart truck makes a delivery

Walmart announced on Monday that it has started using fully driverless trucks to make grocery deliveries. The retail giant is working with Silicon Valley startup Gatik to move its deliveries toward autonomous trucking. Two Gatik trucks have been running without a safety driver on a seven mile loop, 12 hours a day since August, according to the two companies.
thedrive

Lifted Ford Maverick on 32-Inch Tires Looks Like a Real Truck

We've seen how Ford's new truck looks closer to the ground. The opposite doesn't look so bad, either. I know I'll get angry comments and emails for calling the unibody Ford Maverick a real truck, but that's okay. I've driven it and, yes, even towed with it, so I can confidently say it's worthy of the "pickup" title. And while it shares a platform with the humble Bronco Sport, that's actually good news for its off-road credentials. Likewise, that means aftermarket support is steadily flooding in—take this lifted Maverick on knobby 32-inch tires as proof.
CARS
CleanTechnica

Pepsi Is Preparing For Its 1st Tesla Semi Truck Delivery This Year

Pepsi CEO Ramon Laguarta told CNBC’s Jim Cramer today that Pepsi is getting its first deliveries of Tesla Semi trucks this year. He also emphasized the importance of clean energy. The answer was to a question from Cramer about Pepsi’s plan to reduce emissions. “Transportation is about 10% of our...
BUSINESS
The Jewish Press

Ford Outfitting its New Trucks with Israeli Water-from-Air Tech

Ford has announced that it will install small Israeli-developed water-from-air units on its new vehicles, boosting the off-road experience the truck can provide. Ford has approached the Israeli Watergen, one of the world leaders in atmospheric water generation, to facilitate the Ford off-grid adventure recreational vehicles with the Mobile Box, the world’s first onboard water generating system, to be pre-installed on Ford vehicles.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coca Cola#Trucks#Soda#Ford Panel Coca Cola#The Coca Cola Company#American#Coke#Ford Panel Truck#Lakelan
Motorious

1930s Ford AA Truck Found Dead In A Forest Of Time

This incredible truck has been left to sit for 72 years by its previous owner and now faces restoration. Ford made a name for itself over 118 years ago as America's first mass producer of automobiles after coining the American assembly line. The Model-T is usually the center of the conversation when discussing the early 1900s Ford automobiles, but it certainly wasn't the only fantastic Ford in circulation at the time. One of the most popular models was the AA truck which helped many people earn a living through farming, hauling, and general transportation. Unfortunately, as time progressed, so too did automotive technology and these Ford models quickly became obsolete. This advancement led to many automobiles being abandoned in fields, garages, warehouses, and forests.
CARS
Business Insider

Delivery drivers for a contractor serving companies like Walmart say their tips are reportedly being stolen to cover part of their guaranteed wages

Point Pickup is siphoning tips to go toward paying drivers' guaranteed wages, Motherboard reports. The delivery contractor, which works with retailers like Walmart, has reportedly denied the claims. One Point Pickup driver told Motherboard she saw a decrease of $400 per week in her pay. A delivery contractor that works...
INDUSTRY
Motorious

1980 Toyota BJ40 Land Cruiser Deserves A Place In Your Vintage SUV Collection

This old-school off-roader could go from the trail to the show. Toyota has a long history in the extensive world of offroading and military vehicles that have stood the test of time. From Jeep-destroying SUVs to rigid Toyota trucks, the band has become essentially synonymous with nearly indestructible utility vehicles both in the modern world and in the past. One of the most famous models that follow this general obsession with Toyota utility vehicles is the Toyota BJ40 Land Cruiser. This high-riding sport utility vehicle stunned audiences in 1980 by showing off the car's high level of comfort in rough terrain. Taking on mudslides, rock climbs, and disheveled dirt roads alike were no problem for this incredible beast.
BUYING CARS
Legit Reviews

Ford’s New AR App Shows Off The Lightning Electric Truck

One of the most important vehicles that Ford will produce in its history is its all-electric F-150 Lightning truck. This is the first fully electric version of the iconic F-150 pickup, the most popular vehicle in the country. Ford knows that most people who are shopping for their first electric vehicle or a new vehicle in general do significant amounts of research.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
BMW BLOG

Should BMW Make an Electric Pickup Truck to Follow Rivian and Ford?

The idea of BMW making a pickup truck isn’t entirely new, to be honest. Ever since BMW showed off a converted E92 M3 pickup as a joke, fans have wondered if it’d be cool to see BMW actually make a pickup of some sort. And while such an idea was always quickly dismissed, as BMW just isn’t a pickup truck-type brand, it might actually make a bit more sense now that electric pickup trucks are starting to gain some traction.
CARS
Motorious

Consumers Want Cars And Trucks, Automakers Can’t Build Them

The situation just keeps getting worse and worse…. Demand for new cars and trucks is sky high as many people are ready to move on after the COVID-19 pandemic. If you look at automakers’ sales reports you wouldn’t be able to guess that’s the case. For example, Ford sales for October were down 4%, with truck sales sliding 7%. But the company isn’t panicking since it’s seen customers lining up to order vehicles in advance, helping to replace profits lost from the sale of models on dealer lots. Pre-orders made up just 6% of Ford’s retail sales in October of 2020, but this past month they constituted over 30%.
RETAIL
chainstoreage.com

Better burger chain Ford’s Garage continues expansion

The chain calls itself “your neighborhood burger and beer joint” and claims its interiors have the vibe of a 1920s service station--though the old Esso station didn’t have “Green and Clean” veggie burgers. Ford’s Garage does, however, and the joint that opened in Fort Myers in 2012 now has sister...
FORT MYERS, FL
Motorious

Crate Engine Powered 1967 Chevy El Camino Is A Slick Cruiser

This is not your grandfather’s El Camino. Plenty of people love the El Camino. In fact, there are so many that saying the car-truck has a cult following probably wouldn’t be accurate. It’s more like a mob following and it’s understandable why. There’s a lot to love about the Chevy. However, this particular one has something extra that makes it an undeniably attractive restomod: a massive ZZ4 Chevy Performance crate engine.
BUYING CARS
MarketRealist

Coca-Cola Makes Its Largest Acquisition Ever, Buying Full Control of BodyArmor

Coca-Cola has continued to grow its plethora of assets, purchasing full control of sports drink brand BodyArmor. It's Coca-Cola’s largest acquisition ever, worth $5.6 billion. Coca-Cola had its eyes on BodyArmor for years and became its second-largest shareholder in 2018, purchasing a 15 percent stake in the company. What other companies does Coca-Cola own?
NFL
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
23K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy