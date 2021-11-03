1948 Ford Panel Coca-Cola Delivery Truck Looking To Make A Stop At Its New Home

This incredible Ford Panel Coca-Cola truck is a blast from the past brings a cool refreshing drink of history to your garage.

Coca-Cola has been through many phases on its vast journey to become the multi-billion dollar industry superpower today. From the simpler days of the classic “Drink Coca-Cola” slogan to the now-famous “Real Magic,” the Coca-Cola company has established itself within our culture as a pillar in American history. One of the most instantly recognizable pieces of the Coca-Cola past was stunning Coke delivery trucks. With thousands of dedicated fans of the brand who would jump at the chance to show their appreciation for the Coca-Cola company, many people find themselves with the desire to purchase one of these goofy soda transporters. So what if you want to get your hands on one of these famous delivery vehicles?

This gorgeous 1948 Ford Panel Truck might be the answer to your inquiry. Under the hood of this curvy Coke carrier is a potent 351 ci Ford V8 engine that produces more than enough power to give you plenty of fun while driving. The automatic transmission allows for extremely smooth gear changes, and the excellent condition of the entire powertrain lets you know that this car will be around for decades to come. Handling is more than enough to match the superb power output with power steering and power disc brakes.

The exterior is coated in stunning red paint, boasting the instantly recognizable Coca-Cola logo on the side. Another fantastic piece of the body is the set of red wheels wrapped in wide whitewall tires that show the car’s heritage very well. This happy-looking truck is one of the most extraordinary transporter vehicles ever to hit the auction house. But, of course, this means that this vehicle will be on its way to a new owner shortly unless you hurry to catch this incredible opportunity to own this piece of American history.

