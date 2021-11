The United States Postal Service (USPS) has kicked off its annual Operation Santa program for 2021, meaning Santa is officially accepting letters. For more than 100 years, the USPS has, with the help of kind citizens, responded to letters addressed to Santa Claus under its Operation Santa program. Over the years, the program has morphed into a way for generous givers to “adopt” letters to Santa and help children and families in need experience a bit of holiday cheer. But families looking to participate in the program may want to get their letter in the mail sooner rather than later.

