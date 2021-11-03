Sarah Hughes is getting inside her sound by getting outside herself

Jessica Williams is, to put it simply, luminous. The comedian and actor can turn a supporting role into an enduring cultural touchpoint, which she did as the impossibly cool Miss Fine in 2019’s Booksmart; and a two-person comedy performance into a wildly popular podcast, which she did as a co-host (alongside Phoebe Robinson) of the show 2 Dope Queens. This year, Williams took on her biggest role yet, as the mysterious Mia Hines, a woman entangled in a romance with Marcus Watkins [played by William Jackson Harper], in the HBO romantic comedy series Love Life. Packed with moments sure to resonate with anyone navigating the dating world today, and studded with guest stars like Saturday Night Live’s Ego Nwodim, the show is an undeniable standout on HBO’s fall slate. Tonight, HBO will release Love Life’s final episodes, and fans of the series will find out if Hines and Watkins end up together. To mark the occasion, we caught up with Williams to discuss her lead role, her improv years at Los Angeles’ famed Upright Citizens Brigade, and the feeling of gliding through a good scene.

