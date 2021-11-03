CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Welcome to MeTV!

metv.com
 8 days ago

MeTV network is available locally on Yakima / Tri-Cities affiliate KVEW on channel 42.2. If this isn’t the way you watch, click here to see Where to Watch. Dan Matthews gives chase when a man escapes from the State Penitentiary. 5:30am. Remind Me. Dragnet. Bunco - $9,000 (s4, ep12)...

www.metv.com

Comments / 0

Related
thesalemnewsonline.com

MeTV Holiday Schedule 2021: ‘Happy Days’ & ‘Dick Van Dyke’ Holiday Episodes and More

This holiday season, MeTV is giving the gift of classic television with the A Very Merry MeTV lineup of festive programming. From comedies and cartoons to dramas and sci-fi, the rerun network has something for everyone this year, including holiday-themed episodes from classics such as Happy Days, The Dick Van Dyke Show, The Twilight Zone, M*A*S*H, and The Love Boat, with much more airing throughout November and December.
TV & VIDEOS
metv.com

Heather O'Rourke almost didn't do Happy Days

Joining the hit show so late in its run was viewed as a risky career move, but the pint-sized blonde and rising star gained confidence acting across from the Fonz. On Happy Days, little Heather Pfister played a big part in helping audiences see Fonzie not just as a cool guy, but as a father figure.
MOVIES
metv.com

Can you guess which Nineties shows these Sixties stars are in?

Portraying a popular character on a hit show is an actor’s dream and can cement a legacy still fondly remembered years into the future. These stars made a name for themselves in the 1960s but were still on TV three decades later!. Some made cameos as their old characters while...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Griffith
Person
Alfred Hitchcock
Person
Carol Burnett
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
metv.com

Carolyn Jones vowed to never date actors, writers or producers

The beauty behind Morticia Addams was very particular about who she dated. The love between Gomez and Morticia Addams is viewed by history as aspirational. Theirs remains one of the strongest marriages in pop history. For Carolyn Jones, who didn’t just play Morticia so much as embody the TV beauty,...
CELEBRITIES
metv.com

Thelma Lou almost took this job in Mayberry after Barney Fife left the show

Producers offered Betty Lynn a new storyline to stay on The Andy Griffith Show after Don Knotts departed. This is the story they offered her and why she said no. "Thelma Lou, you’re juicier than a barrel full of corn squeezin's!" Big Jeff Pruitt tells the Mayberry lass in the Andy Griffith Show episode "The Farmer Takes a Wife."
TV & VIDEOS
24/7 Wall St.

Greatest Movie Quotes of All Time

You want the truth? You can’t handle the truth! Okay, maybe you can handle the truth, which is that no movie is complete without memorable dialogue and a handful of signature quotes. Not only do these quotes bring characters to life and help drive the story, but they expand upon the film’s legacy in the […]
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metv#Drugs#Kvew#Channel 42 2#The State Penitentiary#S4#Ep29#The Merchant Marines
metv.com

Can you guess what show Linda Evans is in?

Over the course of her long career, Linda Evans has had two famous roles that make her instantly recognizable. But before, after and in between those fan-favorite parts she appeared in many other classic programs. Here is Linda Evans in ten different shows. Can you name them all?. Here she...
TV SERIES
realitytitbit.com

What happened to Mayim Bialik on Jeopardy? Ken Jennings replaces star

Mayim Bialik has bid her goodbye to Jeopardy and Ken Jennings has taken her place as the show continues. On November 8, 2020, Jeopardy fans were left shocked after the news of Alex Trebek’s broke. Not long after that, Jeopardy had announced that the show will go on with a new host. While it was hard to fill Alex’s shoes, the showrunners thought that the show’s executive producer Mike Richards would be suitable for the role.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Cartoons
Inside the Magic

Legendary Actor Peter Scolari Dies At 66

Hollywood legend Peter Scolari has passed away at the age of 66 after battling cancer for the last two years. Despite his illness, Scolari continued to work in the industry that he loved, most recently wrapping up filming on the second season of the television series Evil where he played Bishop Thomas Marx.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

'The Young and the Restless' Star Jerry Douglas Dead at 88

Soap actor Jerry Douglas, famous for his decades of work in "The Young and the Restless," has died ... TMZ has learned. Jerry died Tuesday after a brief illness ... according to his family. JD logged nearly 900 episodes on 'Young & Restless' dating back decades ... he was the...
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy