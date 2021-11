The Los Angeles Rams sure had one injury scare during their Week 8 road win over the Houston Texans. Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson shined during the game with three receptions and 88 receiving yards. Sixty-eight of his receiving yards in the game came off from one astounding reception during the third quarter of the game, which set up the Rams’ fourth touchdown drive of the game.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO