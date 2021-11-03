2021 All-Big 8 East volleyball team

Omaha, Neb. -- Junior Aida Kardovic earned her second consecutive All-BIG EAST First Team honor on Monday, November 1 as the conference's annual awards were announced. Kardovic appeared in 15 matches this season, making 13 starts. She closed the year third for the Bluejays with eight points on three goals and two assists. In BIG EAST play, Kardovic recorded two goals and one assist (five points). Coming off the 2020 season when she led the Bluejays in points (nine) and goals scored (four), Aida was a focal point for each defense in the BIG EAST.
