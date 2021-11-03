CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lakers: How LA Won An Unnecessary Nail-Biter Against The Rockets

By Alex Kirschenbaum
AllLakers
AllLakers
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fejaF_0clEFsT300

What should have been a second-straight double digit home victory Tuesday night by your Los Angeles Lakers over a rebuilding Houston Rockets squad instead served as an uncomfortable reminder of LA's biggest vulnerabilities to this point in the young NBA season: an erratic defense and a near-total dependency on its three All-Stars for scoring help.

Thankfully for LA, it does have three All-Stars (well, the third guy might just be an injury-replacement type of All-Star, but still), and that triumvirate ultimately made the difference.

The Lakers beat the Rockets by the narrowest of margins, 119-117, in the closing seconds of regulation. It was a back-and-forth affair, featuring 13 lead changes and eight ties. With the victory, LA rides a three-game winning streak to a 5-3 record for the 2021-22 season. We're not sure how much you care about standings right now, but that means the Lakers are now the third seed in the Western Conference, behind the 6-1 Jazz and the 5-1 Warriors.

After losing to LA 95-85 Sunday in a game that generally wasn't as close as that final number suggests, the Rockets looked poised to pressure the Lakers' vulnerable defense. Forcing LA to play at their speed, the youthful Rockets got out and ran. Los Angeles offered little resistance from anywhere. Luckily for the Lakers, they were able to stay in the fight because the Rockets similarly couldn't guard LA on the other end.

In a virtually defense-free first half, the Rockets, led by a sharp-shooting Jalen Green, outscored the Lakers 70-64. As one might expect, given the salary discrepancies on this roster, it was up to the Lakers' three best players to bail the club out with some bully ball in the second half.

Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook used their bulk inside to help get the Lakers within two points, 89-87, by the end of the third quarter, after being down by as much as 11 in the frame. Westbrook and LeBron James then took on the scoring burden in the final period. LBJ had 14 points in that quarter alone, one point shy of his entire output on Sunday.

After a poor shooting night on Sunday, James bounced back in a big way last night. The 17-time All-Star went 13-of-21 from the field to finish with 30 points and 10 assists for LA, while Westbrook logged 27 points on 10-of-21 shooting. He also pulled down nine rebounds and dished out seven dimes.

Davis, once again starting at center over DeAndre Jordan, had 27 points and nine rebounds of his own. For the second straight game, the Lakers' revamped, smaller starting lineup was once again rounded out by Kent Bazemore at small forward and Avery Bradley at shooting guard.

A note on DJ: Jordan has been converting around the rim at an insane rate in limited minutes (he's shooting 84.6% from the field, almost all on dunks and put backs), but lacks any of the defensive upside that would justify him starting games for LA. The Lakers have certainly benefitted from this key lineup transition.

LA's Big Three combined for 84 of the team's 119 total points. Only one other member of the team scored in double figures. Can you guess who it was?

Of course you can. The clear favorite Laker of the Staples Center home crowd this season (and, frankly, this reporter) remains Old Melo, and once again 19-year NBA veteran Carmelo Anthony delivered, albeit not as spectacularly as his 23-point outburst on Sunday. On Tuesday, Anthony still managed to delight fans with a smooth 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the floor (including 3-of-5 from deep).

After a lackluster night on Sunday, Rockets rookie Jalen Green was out for blood Tuesday, scoring 24 points, including two late-game triples that almost helped Houston steal the road victory. Forward Jae'Sean Tate was impressive too, badgering his way to 20 points and five rebounds.

Houston was missing key rotation pieces in starting center Daniel Theis and sixth man shooting guard Eric Gordon, though the Lakers were down reserve center Dwight Howard, possible starting power forward Trevor Ariza, and perimeter players Wayne Ellington, Kendrick Nunn and Talen Horton-Tucker.

Tonight, Anthony and rookie Austin Reaves were the most-used players off the bench for Frank Vogel, with each logging 20+ minutes of action. Reaves, undrafted out of Oklahoma this year, once again proved he belonged, showing his promise as a two-way role player. Sharpshooting reserve guard Malik Monk didn't play a ton, but was brought in late for his free-throw shooting prowess by Frank Vogel after not having been to the line all game. He promptly missed his first attempt at the charity stripe before icing the second.

In an interesting wrinkle, reserve point guard Rajon Rondo registered another DNP-CD. This makes sense to do, short-term, as Westbrook gets comfortable in LA, but one wonders whether Rondo will be used to at least spell Russ on occasion. It's pretty clear they should never share the court, but Rondo should provide some value as an occasional Westbrook sub.

By the end of the fourth quarter, it seemed like the game was more or less locked up. With Los Angeles enjoying a 112-104 advantage by the 3:30 mark, all LA needed to do was maintain that margin with some efficient scoring and stay locked-in on defense.

Instead, the game went down to the wire, with the Rockets refusing to surrender, forcing a 13-6 run late and almost securing the upset, fueled by a series of resilient buckets from power forward Christian Wood and the aforementioned Green. Wood finished with an efficient 26 points and 16 rebounds. One wonders what he would look like on a decent team one day. All Lakers site team member AJ Gonzalez summed up the Lakers' final 3:30 best:

There were some other complications that arose with regards to the Lakers seeing a made basket get revoked later due to a ref error, which we'll address in full with another post this morning. Ultimately, the Lakers survived, and hey, they looked pretty good on offense!

Of course, thanks to the Lakers' strained defense, so did Houston. Both clubs finished the game shooting an identical 52.7% from the field. The Rockets enjoyed significantly more success from long range. The Rockets made 38.1% of their 42 three-point attempts, while the Lakers connected on just 24% of their 25 looks. Los Angeles lucked out a bit with more looks at the free-throw line, getting 20 attempts as opposed to Houston's 12.

Here's hoping that the Lakers' rematch against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday goes a bit smoother than their rematch against the Rockets did on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Kenyon Martin on Lakers' Carmelo Anthony Playing Against His Son: 'It Was Dope'

Former NBA star Kenyon Martin enjoyed seeing his son, Kenyon Martin Jr., go up against one of his former teammates recently. When asked about Martin Jr. and the Rockets facing Carmelo Anthony and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday and Tuesday, K-Mart told TMZ Sports: "It was dope. Strange feeling at first but testament to Melo for one. ... His longevity in his craft. Still playing at a high level."
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
fadeawayworld.net

Scottie Pippen Explains Why The 1998-99 Houston Rockets Superteam Was A Failure: "I Didn't Realize How Much Hakeem Had Diminished... I Didn't Realize Charles Wasn't As Dedicated As I Thought He Would Be."

The Houston Rockets had a fair amount of star power on their team during the 1998-99 season. They had Hakeem Olajuwon and Charles Barkley on the roster from the 1997-87 season and added Scottie Pippen via trade. Pippen was coming off a three-peat with the Chicago Bulls, and with his addition, there were a lot of expectations for that Houston Rockets team.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Rajon Rondo
Person
Wayne Ellington
Person
Jalen Green
Person
Deandre Jordan
Person
Daniel Theis
Person
Kendrick Nunn
Person
Frank Vogel
Person
Dwight Howard
Person
Trevor Ariza
silverscreenandroll.com

Jeanie Buss says she had to fire her brother midseason because she was worried he’d make trades the Lakers couldn’t recover from

Jeanie Buss’ power move to take back control of the Lakers is not a new story, even if it’s largely been told in bits in pieces. Whether it was a discussion with Magic Johnson, another with Kobe Bryant or her dissatisfaction with Mitch Kupchak and her brother Jim Buss’ performance, Jeanie has given lots of details for why she ultimately brought in a new regime in Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka.
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers Russell Westbrook Praises Teammate Carmelo Anthony On His Honesty

This season the Lakers have had a rocky start, but it looks like they might have finally found a rhythm. The Lakers have won their last two games and are now 4-3. Although it is still the beginning of the season, this is a good sign for the newly made team. With all the new additions to the Lakers roster, these players who have faced off against each other for years, have to come together to make plays out on the court.
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers: Five Possible Russ Trades

New Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook was always going to be a bit of an awkward fit with incumbent superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Just how awkward the fit could get was on display during his regular season debut Tuesday night, in a performance so bad that James had to console him.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Star
AllLakers

Lakers Recap: LA Makes A Big Lineup Change And Carmelo Anthony Strikes Again

Lakers fans were finally able to breathe a sigh of relief, as Los Angeles built and maintained a double-digit advantage over the visiting Houston Rockets for much of the teams' first meeting of the year, ultimately securing a 95-85 win. A big lineup change and the hot shooting of Carmelo Anthony helped ice the victory. Los Angeles moved to a 4-3 record on the young season. A rematch against the rebuilding Rockets is scheduled for Tuesday night.
NBA
AllLakers

Why It's Time To For The Lakers To Permanently Bench DeAndre Jordan

The Lakers have found plenty of success without 6'11", 265-pound former All-Star DeAndre Jordan in their starting lineup, notching consecutive wins over the Houston Rockets thus far to move to a 5-3 record on the season. In DJ's stead, 6'10" Anthony Davis has upgraded from power forward to his more natural position of center. LeBron James and Kent Bazemore have shifted up a spot, too.
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers: How Russell Westbrook Gameplay Compares to the Ex-Lakers on Wizards

It’s still premature but the early returns on the Russell Westbrook trade do not look so good at the moment. In six games for the Lakers, Westbrook is averaging 18 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 8.7 assists. Obviously, these numbers aren’t bad considering he has to share the court with two other superstars in Anthony Davis and LeBron James, but one would hope his efficiency would be higher than his numbers career wise. With 5.7 turnovers and shooting the three at a 20.8% on four attempts, they aren’t looking too good at the moment.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
AllLakers

Lakers: Russell Westbrook's Rough Criticism From A Rival Executive

When the Lakers made the huge trade for Russell Westbrook back in August, it came with plenty of criticism. Regardless of his defensive ability, Westbrook just didn't seem to fit into any of the schemes for Frank Vogel. So why would the Lakers add a guy that notoriously needs the...
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers-Hornets Recap: Carmelo Anthony, Anthony Davis Refuse To Lose

The pride of Chino Hills and the pride of Long Beach both notched triple-doubles, but in the end everyone's favorite Laker staved off a third straight LA loss. First, we had Olympic Melo. Then, we were treated to Hoodie Melo. Now.... Staples Melo?. 19-year NBA veteran Carmelo Anthony, at age...
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers: Don't Fire Frank Vogel, Trade Russell Westbrook

After fighting its way to a semi-respectable 5-3 record to start the 2021-22 NBA season, LA has lost two games in a row, against very beatable teams, without All-Star LeBron James. All-Star Anthony Davis has been limited by an injury and an illness in both of those losses. The Lakers are now 5-5 and in danger of sliding fast.
NBA
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
591
Post
537K+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy