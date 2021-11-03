Lakers: How LA Won An Unnecessary Nail-Biter Against The Rockets

What should have been a second-straight double digit home victory Tuesday night by your Los Angeles Lakers over a rebuilding Houston Rockets squad instead served as an uncomfortable reminder of LA's biggest vulnerabilities to this point in the young NBA season: an erratic defense and a near-total dependency on its three All-Stars for scoring help.

Thankfully for LA, it does have three All-Stars (well, the third guy might just be an injury-replacement type of All-Star, but still), and that triumvirate ultimately made the difference.

The Lakers beat the Rockets by the narrowest of margins, 119-117, in the closing seconds of regulation. It was a back-and-forth affair, featuring 13 lead changes and eight ties. With the victory, LA rides a three-game winning streak to a 5-3 record for the 2021-22 season. We're not sure how much you care about standings right now, but that means the Lakers are now the third seed in the Western Conference, behind the 6-1 Jazz and the 5-1 Warriors.

After losing to LA 95-85 Sunday in a game that generally wasn't as close as that final number suggests, the Rockets looked poised to pressure the Lakers' vulnerable defense. Forcing LA to play at their speed, the youthful Rockets got out and ran. Los Angeles offered little resistance from anywhere. Luckily for the Lakers, they were able to stay in the fight because the Rockets similarly couldn't guard LA on the other end.

In a virtually defense-free first half, the Rockets, led by a sharp-shooting Jalen Green, outscored the Lakers 70-64. As one might expect, given the salary discrepancies on this roster, it was up to the Lakers' three best players to bail the club out with some bully ball in the second half.

Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook used their bulk inside to help get the Lakers within two points, 89-87, by the end of the third quarter, after being down by as much as 11 in the frame. Westbrook and LeBron James then took on the scoring burden in the final period. LBJ had 14 points in that quarter alone, one point shy of his entire output on Sunday.

After a poor shooting night on Sunday, James bounced back in a big way last night. The 17-time All-Star went 13-of-21 from the field to finish with 30 points and 10 assists for LA, while Westbrook logged 27 points on 10-of-21 shooting. He also pulled down nine rebounds and dished out seven dimes.

Davis, once again starting at center over DeAndre Jordan, had 27 points and nine rebounds of his own. For the second straight game, the Lakers' revamped, smaller starting lineup was once again rounded out by Kent Bazemore at small forward and Avery Bradley at shooting guard.

A note on DJ: Jordan has been converting around the rim at an insane rate in limited minutes (he's shooting 84.6% from the field, almost all on dunks and put backs), but lacks any of the defensive upside that would justify him starting games for LA. The Lakers have certainly benefitted from this key lineup transition.

LA's Big Three combined for 84 of the team's 119 total points. Only one other member of the team scored in double figures. Can you guess who it was?

Of course you can. The clear favorite Laker of the Staples Center home crowd this season (and, frankly, this reporter) remains Old Melo, and once again 19-year NBA veteran Carmelo Anthony delivered, albeit not as spectacularly as his 23-point outburst on Sunday. On Tuesday, Anthony still managed to delight fans with a smooth 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the floor (including 3-of-5 from deep).

After a lackluster night on Sunday, Rockets rookie Jalen Green was out for blood Tuesday, scoring 24 points, including two late-game triples that almost helped Houston steal the road victory. Forward Jae'Sean Tate was impressive too, badgering his way to 20 points and five rebounds.

Houston was missing key rotation pieces in starting center Daniel Theis and sixth man shooting guard Eric Gordon, though the Lakers were down reserve center Dwight Howard, possible starting power forward Trevor Ariza, and perimeter players Wayne Ellington, Kendrick Nunn and Talen Horton-Tucker.

Tonight, Anthony and rookie Austin Reaves were the most-used players off the bench for Frank Vogel, with each logging 20+ minutes of action. Reaves, undrafted out of Oklahoma this year, once again proved he belonged, showing his promise as a two-way role player. Sharpshooting reserve guard Malik Monk didn't play a ton, but was brought in late for his free-throw shooting prowess by Frank Vogel after not having been to the line all game. He promptly missed his first attempt at the charity stripe before icing the second.

In an interesting wrinkle, reserve point guard Rajon Rondo registered another DNP-CD. This makes sense to do, short-term, as Westbrook gets comfortable in LA, but one wonders whether Rondo will be used to at least spell Russ on occasion. It's pretty clear they should never share the court, but Rondo should provide some value as an occasional Westbrook sub.

By the end of the fourth quarter, it seemed like the game was more or less locked up. With Los Angeles enjoying a 112-104 advantage by the 3:30 mark, all LA needed to do was maintain that margin with some efficient scoring and stay locked-in on defense.

Instead, the game went down to the wire, with the Rockets refusing to surrender, forcing a 13-6 run late and almost securing the upset, fueled by a series of resilient buckets from power forward Christian Wood and the aforementioned Green. Wood finished with an efficient 26 points and 16 rebounds. One wonders what he would look like on a decent team one day. All Lakers site team member AJ Gonzalez summed up the Lakers' final 3:30 best:

There were some other complications that arose with regards to the Lakers seeing a made basket get revoked later due to a ref error, which we'll address in full with another post this morning. Ultimately, the Lakers survived, and hey, they looked pretty good on offense!

Of course, thanks to the Lakers' strained defense, so did Houston. Both clubs finished the game shooting an identical 52.7% from the field. The Rockets enjoyed significantly more success from long range. The Rockets made 38.1% of their 42 three-point attempts, while the Lakers connected on just 24% of their 25 looks. Los Angeles lucked out a bit with more looks at the free-throw line, getting 20 attempts as opposed to Houston's 12.

Here's hoping that the Lakers' rematch against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday goes a bit smoother than their rematch against the Rockets did on Tuesday.