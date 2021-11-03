CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

‘Dune’ VFX House DNEG Hires New Group President (Exclusive)

By Carolyn Giardina
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cJl30_0clEF4rK00

DNEG , the visual effects and animation studio behind work on films like Dune and the Oscar-winning Tenet , has named Josh Jaggars to the newly created role of group president, VFX and stereo. He assumes his new role on Nov. 8.

Reporting to DNEG chairman and CEO Namit Malhotra, Jaggars will be based in Los Angeles and lead the company’s global VFX and stereo conversion teams, including for its ReDefine division.

He joins DNEG from Legendary Entertainment, where he served as senior vp, VFX and stereo production since 2017. In this role, Jaggars has worked on films including Dune, Godzilla vs. Kong,  Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Pokémon Detective Pikachu . Prior to that, Jaggars was VFX producer at Warner Bros., having worked on productions including Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League and Man of Steel . Additional VFX producer credits include Hancock, 2012 and Fast Five .

“I have had the pleasure of working with Josh for many years, including most recently on Dune , for which DNEG was the lead VFX partner,” Malhotra said. “I am excited that Josh will be onboard to lead our creative engagement and provide new production solutions.” He emphasized that Jaggars “has come on board to help to be that partner with filmmakers.”

DNEG currently has an estimated 8,000 employees in based in the U.S., UK, Canada and India, and Malhotra aims to expand to 10,000 during the next year. The company, which is also growing its capabilities in virtual production and volumetric capture, announced in August that Novator Capital Advisers had invested $250 million in subsidiaries of Prime Focus Limited, the parent company of DNEG.

The company is currently working on VFX for films including The Matrix Resurrections , Uncharted , Moonfall and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

“After many years as a freelance producer, and more recently as a studio executive, I am thrilled to be returning to my roots to take on this new challenge with Namit and the DNEG team,” Jaggars said, noting that DNEG “is forging a path that elevates it beyond the traditional facility / vendor relationship.”

DNEG’s credits also include First Man , Blade Runner 2049,, Interstellar and Inception, all of which won VFX Oscars.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Star Trek,’ ‘Transformers’ Movies Pushed Back at Paramount

Paramount is pushing back two of its tentpoles. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has moved back a year and will now bow June 9, 2023. It previously was slated for June 24, 2022. The film, from Creed II director Steven Caple Jr., stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback. Set in the 1990s, the globe-trotting property is nearing the end of principal photography, with locations shown in the film including Brooklyn, New York, and Peru. Entertainment One, Hasbro’s entertainment studio, is executive producing. Skydance is co-financing and executive producing. The decision to make the major date changes comes as newly installed Paramount CEO...
PARAMOUNT, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

AFM: John Cena Action Comedy ‘Freelance’ Sells Wide

Proving there is always an international market for full-octane action, global buyers have jumped aboard Freelance, a new action-comedy from Taken director Pierre Morel set to star The Suicide Squad/Peacemaker actor John Cena. Stuart Ford’s AGC International closed pre-sale deals for the upcoming film with major independent buyers across Europe and Asia, including with Splendid Films for Germany, Vertice Cine for Italy, Spain, Portugal and Latin America, Signature Entertainment for the U.K, Ireland and Scandinavia, DHL Studios for South Korea, as well as Roadshow for Australia and New Zealand. Other pre-sold territories include Benelux (The Searchers), Canada (VVS), Russia and the...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

AFI Fest Director of Programming: “We’re Here to Elevate the Best Films of the Year”

Given its place on the fall festival calendar — not to mention its location in the heart of Hollywood — AFI Fest is one of the final stops on the festival circuit and an early indicator for awards season. This year is no exception, with the biggest film festival in L.A. screening a host of awards hopefuls, including Will Smith in King Richard, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s anticipated Tick, Tick … Boom!, Parallel Mothers from Spanish auteur Pedro Almodóvar, Halle Berry’s directorial debut Bruised and Illumination’s Sing 2 as well as festival standouts from earlier in the year like Jane Campion’s Power of...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Paramount Pictures Names Jenny Tartikoff to Top Communications Role

Paramount Pictures has named Jenny Tartikoff to the role of executive vp, global communications. In her role, Tartikoff will oversee all the studio’s corporate communication strategies including media relations, executive and internal communications and corporate social responsibility. She will report to Brian Robbins, the newly ascended president and CEO, Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon. She begins in her new role Nov. 15. The move continues the structural shakeup at the studio as Robbins reshuffles and remakes the executive team around him. Veteran communications chief Chris Petrikin, who was closely aligned to Robbins’ predecessor, Jim Gianopulos, previously held the position. “Jenny is a seasoned and skilled...
PARAMOUNT, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Business
Local
California Business
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney CEO Says “Flexibility” Prevails Over Theatrical Windows

While the theatrical business is showing signs of recovery, Disney is carefully studying moviegoing habits — and particularly the habits of families — as the box office emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic. Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Chapek said Wednesday that “flexibility” remains paramount in regard to how the company releases its feature films after the conclusion of 2021. Chapek was asked about the company’s ongoing commitment to theatrical windows during an earnings call. In September, Disney announced it would give the remaining films on its 2021 slate such an exclusive theatrical release on the big screen before sending those titles to Disney+. On...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Guest Column: Hollywood Is Failing Disabled Screenwriters With the “Consultant Trap”

Erica, a 32 year-old screenwriter, has worked on eight Hollywood films and TV shows over the past 10 years, providing notes, advice and ideas for each project. Her creative collaborators would tell you she is consistently fun to work with and is up to try anything. But she’s earned a total of $7,500 for her decade of work ($750 a year, before taxes) and she doesn’t have a single screenwriting credit — a fact which leaves her ineligible for WGA membership or for any opportunity to participate in the guild’s benefits, including its health insurance plan. Like too many other disabled screenwriters,...
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix Is Expanding Its Appeal to Japanese Filmmakers, Says Sakamoto Kaata (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix aims to increase its appeal to Japanese filmmakers as the streaming giant engineers a pivot towards local production and feature movies, in particular. Theatrical releases of Netflix’ Japanese films are among the options. The company’s initiative was this week highlighted by the signing of iconic “Shoplifters” director Kore-eda Hirokazu to direct a big budget feature for the streamer as well as a series on which Kore-eda will be showrunner and co-director. Titles were not announced in either case. “We have only announced Kore-eda at the moment, but we are already developing things with a lot of great creators, legendary filmmakers and...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Disney Chief Says Studio Is Closely Watching How Family Films Play in Cinemas as It Plots Streaming Strategy

Even when COVID-19 finally, happily and at long last becomes a thing of the past, the distribution shifts it helped usher in across the movie business may be here to stay, Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek said on Wednesday. “We know that we’re in a time of flux,” Chapek told analysts on a conference call shortly after the company reported its quarterly results. “COVID will be in the rear-view mirror, God willing, [in 2022], but changing consumer behavior is a long-term change that is not going away.” With that in mind, Disney is “sticking with our plan of flexibility” when it...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vfx#New Challenge#Canada#Dneg Hires New Group#Redefine#Legendary Entertainment#Vp#Justice League#Man Of Steel#Novator Capital Advisers#Prime Focus Limited
Variety

Hugo Weaving Starrer ‘Love Me,’ a Warner Television Aquarius Series, Acquired by DCD Rights (EXCLUSIVE)

Continuing its strong relationship with top-notch Australian drama series, London-based DCD Rights has acquired for international distribution the anticipated high-end series “Love Me,” starring Hugo Weaving (“Lord Of The Rings,” “The Matrix”). The first drama series to enter production for Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia, “Love Me” also marks its first project for Australian SVOD service Binge, launched in May last year by the Foxtel Group. News of the “Love Me” acquisition comes as DCD Rights has pre-sold has season two of the “The Secrets She Keeps” to AMC Networks’ streaming service Sundance Now in the U.S. and Canada and BBC One...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Netflix Teams With Hirokazu Kore-eda; Streamer Also Unveils Russian Drama Series & Acquires French Show ‘Coyotes’ – Global Briefs

Netflix Makes Deal With ‘Shoplifters’ Director Netflix has struck a deal with top Japanese auteur Hirokazu Kore-eda to develop two projects, a film and a series. Kore-eda, who won the Palme d’Or in 2018 with Shoplifters, said he would serve as a showrunner and will direct several episodes of the series in a video address during day two of Netflix’s Japanese content showcase. On day one, the streamer unveiled a host of content across anime and live-action. “Netflix and I are teaming up to create a drama series and a big-budget movie that is different from my previous works. You still...
TV SERIES
Variety

Database for MENA and South Asian Creatives Launched By MENA Arts Advocacy Coalition (EXCLUSIVE)

In an effort to strengthen the representation of MENA and South Asian talent in the entertainment industry, the MENA Arts Advocacy Coalition (MAAC) launched a global online database on Tuesday. The database will connect emerging and established talent from these regions to film productions, studios, hiring managers and casting starting today and can be accessed at maacdatabase.com. “As an organization, we are constantly asked for actors, writers, producers, composers and even crew from specific Middle Eastern North African (MENA) and South Asian countries who speak specific languages. Hollywood knows that audiences are demanding authenticity, and for far too long we’ve been erased...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Streaming “Transparency,” 2023 Guild Negotiations Discussed at Hollywood Reporter’s Power Business Managers Event

During The Hollywood Reporter‘s Power Business Managers event on Tuesday, top industry dealmakers discussed the state of talent negotiations in the age of the pandemic box office and day-and-date streaming releases. The virtual event coincided with the publication of THR’s 2021 Power Business Managers list. Ziffren Brittenham co-founder Ken Ziffren, WME chief operating officer Dan Limerick and Lionsgate president of business and legal affairs Patricia Laucella offered their insights in a conversation with THR senior business editor Ashley Cullins. They all noted that transparency is what is most necessary for negotiations within the current Hollywood ecosystem. “What I have noticed in making...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Animation
Country
India
The Hollywood Reporter

Meena Harris’ Merch Company Phenomenal Expands Into Entertainment (Exclusive)

Phenomenal, the media and merchandising company founded by Meena Harris, is making a move into the entertainment space, hiring former Universal executive Juliet Liu as head of content and entertainment, and Regina Lee as head of development for film & TV. Phenomenal was founded with a clothing and merchandise line, and subsequently expanded into impact marketing campaigns with the launch of Phenomenal Productions last year. With its move into entertainment, Phenomenal will continue to focus its lens on content and partnerships that center women and historically excluded communities. “It is honestly happening much more quickly than we planned, which is very exciting,” Harris...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Women in Film Launches Shorts Lab in Partnership With Google, Jury Members Including Lake Bell

Women In Film, Los Angeles (WIF) has partnered with Google to expand opportunities for women and nonbinary filmmakers by launching the WIF Shorts Lab. Sponsored by Google, the program will provide three filmmaking teams with the funds and support to produce a short film. In doing so, emerging writers, directors, creative producers and line producers who are selected will be paired with a mentor as they shape the content through prep, production and post. Films will be completed in summer 2022 and will be owned by the filmmakers so they can submit their works for festivals and other events. Projects will be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AFP

Peter Jackson sells special effects firm in $1.6 bn 'metaverse' deal

New Zealand film director Peter Jackson on Wednesday announced the sale of his Oscar-winning Weta Digital special effects business to a US software firm intent on using it to develop the virtual-reality "metaverse". Under the deal, Unity takes over Wellington-based Weta Digital's technology and engineering assets while Jackson retains majority ownership of a standalone film effects company called WetaFX. Jackson said the opportunity to use Weta's ground-breaking programmes was a "game-changer" for those working in creative industries.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Sir Peter Jackson sells New Zealand’s Lord of the Rings studio for $1.6 billion

Sir Peter Jackson has sold the special effects studio behind Lord of the Rings, Avatar and Game of Thrones for more than $1.6bn (£1.18bn).The Weta Digital studio based in New Zealand has been sold to a US video game company called Unity Software.“Weta Digital’s tools created unlimited possibilities for us to bring to life the worlds and creatures that originally lived in our imaginations,” said Jackson, who is the chairman and co-founder of Weta Digital. “Together, Unity and Weta Digital can create a pathway for any artist, from any industry, to be able to leverage these incredibly creative and...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Unveils Expanded Slate of Japanese Originals, Including Two Hirokazu Kore-eda Projects

Netflix capped off a two-day promotional event in Tokyo Wednesday with the news that it has enlisted Hirokazu Kore-eda, arguably Japan’s most esteemed contemporary auteur, to direct both a series and a feature film. The projects, still in development, will be the director’s first works for a streaming platform. Kore-eda’s films, characterized by their subtle drama and social commentary, have been earning plaudits on the international festival circuit since the early 2000s, but his career hit new heights in 2018 when his latest Japanese-language feature Shoplifters won both the Cannes Palme d’Or and was nominated for an Oscar. Kore-eda noted that his...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Peter Jackson Sells Weta Tech Assets to Unity for $1.62B

Publicly traded tech firm Unity has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Peter Jackson’s Weta Digital for $1.625 billion in a combination of cash and stock, the companies said Tuesday. Weta is the Wellington, New Zealand-based VFX house behind the Oscar-winning effects on Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings and James Cameron’s Avatar. The deal is expected to close before the end of the year. Unity’s acquired company, the tech assets of Weta, will be titled Weta Digital, while Peter Jackson’s Weta visual effects business will remain separate under the banner of WetaFX. Recent Weta work includes VFX on Shang-Chi and the...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Squid Game’ Creator Confirms Plans for Season Two: “It Will Happen”

According to Netflix, it “only took 17 days” after its Sept. 17 debut “and 111 million global fans” for the nine-episode series Squid Game to become the streamer’s biggest series ever — and the first to surpass 100 million views. The Korean series dominated the cultural conversation for weeks, enjoyed a high-profile media blitz and inspired countless Halloween costumes, and it did so without the requisite red carpet swirl in L.A. or New York that typically accompanies major series, especially those starring international actors. That changed Monday night when Netflix rolled out the red carpet at Neuehouse Hollywood for a special...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘Cyrano’: UAR/MGM Positions Joe Wright Musical With Mid-December Awards Season Qualification, Wider Break In Early 2022

EXCLUSIVE: United Artists Releasing is pivoting its awards season release of MGM’s Joe Wright feature musical Cyrano. Instead of the Peter Dinklage-Haley Bennett movie going limited on Dec. 31, UAR will qualify the movie for Oscars with a one week run in Los Angeles on Dec. 17. The pic, which already counts 86% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, will then start a platform expansion on Jan. 21 before going wide in early February. The new release strategy will put Cyrano in a position to capitalize on awards season balloting, i.e. Oscar nomination balloting starts on Jan. 27 and ends on Feb. 1, 2022....
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy