The Lenovo Smart Clock 2 is a neat little device for your nightstand, serving as a phone charger, alarm clock, nightlight and smart speaker. It has Google Assistant built in, allowing you to control your smart home devices without even getting out of bed, and it can stream songs from Spotify or YouTube Music either for general use, or as alarm sounds. Unfortunately for Lenovo, the Google Nest Hub 2 does almost all of that (except wireless charging) and more, with the addition of a gentle wake-up light, video streaming, and a larger screen. There's very little difference in terms of price too, so although the Smart Clock 2 is a likeable little device, the Nest Hub is a more tempting proposition.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO