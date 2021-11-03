Southpaw Entertainment To Adapt Jedidiah Jenkins Memoir ‘To Shake The Sleeping Self’

Richard Lewis ’ Southpaw Entertainment has acquired the rights to Instagram personality and podcast creator Jedidiah Jenkins’s New York Times best-selling memoir To Shake The Sleeping Self : A Journey from Oregon to Patagonia . The book will get a feature film adaptation with the script written by Lewis and Steph Lady. Southpaw’s Gabrielle Jerou-Tabak will co-produce and oversee development and production.

“We are so grateful that Jedidiah has shared his extraordinary and evocative adventure with us. His journey of self-discovery truly leaps off the page and offers such a great opportunity to bring to life on film,” Lewis said.

To Shake the Sleeping Self follows the real life journey of Jenkins, who on the eve of turning 30, terrified of being funneled into a life he did n’t choose, quit his dream job and spent 16 months cycling 14,000 miles from Oregon to Patagonia in search of answers to the question: What makes a life worth living?

Jenkins’ parents Peter and Barbara Jenkins were featured on the August 1979 cover of National Geographic as they took their own epic journey on a walk west across America from New York to Oregon.

Jenkins comments , “I wrote this story down to tell people that they’re not alone, to tell the same to my younger self, and the thought of it being told on screen is a dream beyond what I had dreamed,”

Lewis has produced 19 motion pictures, 12 soundtracks, and over 300 hours of prime time television, generating more than $1.2 billion dollars in revenue. Lewis recently produced the thrillers Every Breath You Take starring Michelle Monaghan, Sam Claflin and Casey Affleck as well as Inheritance starring Lily Collins and Simon Pegg.