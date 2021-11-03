CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Southpaw Entertainment To Adapt Jedidiah Jenkins Memoir ‘To Shake The Sleeping Self’

By Valerie Complex
Deadline
Deadline
 8 days ago

Richard Lewis Southpaw Entertainment has acquired the rights to Instagram personality and podcast creator Jedidiah Jenkins’s New York Times best-selling memoir To Shake The Sleeping Self : A Journey from Oregon to Patagonia . The book will get a feature film adaptation with the script written by Lewis and Steph Lady. Southpaw’s Gabrielle Jerou-Tabak will co-produce and oversee development and production.

“We are so grateful that Jedidiah has shared his extraordinary and evocative adventure with us. His journey of self-discovery truly leaps off the page and offers such a great opportunity to bring to life on film,” Lewis said.

To Shake the Sleeping Self follows the real life journey of Jenkins, who on the eve of turning 30, terrified of being funneled into a life he did n’t choose, quit his dream job and spent 16 months cycling 14,000 miles from Oregon to Patagonia in search of answers to the question: What makes a life worth living?

Jenkins’ parents Peter and Barbara Jenkins were featured on the August 1979 cover of National Geographic as they took their own epic journey on a walk west across America from New York to Oregon.

Jenkins comments , “I wrote this story down to tell people that they’re not alone, to tell the same to my younger self, and the thought of it being told on screen is a dream beyond what I had dreamed,”

Lewis has produced 19 motion pictures, 12 soundtracks, and over 300 hours of prime time television,  generating more than $1.2 billion dollars in revenue. Lewis recently produced the thrillers Every Breath You Take starring Michelle Monaghan, Sam Claflin and Casey Affleck as well as Inheritance starring Lily Collins and Simon Pegg.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Brat: An ’80s Story’: Andrew McCarthy To Direct Documentary Based On His Memoir For Network Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Network Entertainment has optioned Andrew McCarthy’s bestselling memoir Brat: An ’80s Story and will produce a documentary adaptation, the company said Monday. McCarthy, who rose to fame in the 1980s with roles in such classics as St. Elmo’s Fire, Pretty in Pink and Weekend at Bernie’s, long has pondered what it has meant to him to be an integral member of the iconic group of movie stars known as the Brat Pack. Writing the book, released earlier this year, answered many questions that he’s wrestled with throughout his life. But it also brought up more. Was being identified as a...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Probability Of Miracles’ Series Adaptation From Katie Lovejoy & Alloy Entertainment In Works At HBO Max

EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max has put in development The Probability of Miracles, a limited drama series based on Wendy Wunder’s book. The project hails from writer Katie Lovejoy, Alloy Entertainment (Gossip Girl reboot) and Warner Bros TV. In a competitive situation, Alloy acquired rights to the book and Lovejoy is attached to pen the series adaptation and executive produce. The series revolves around dry, sarcastic, 16-year-old Cam Cooper who has spent the last seven years in and out hospitals. The last thing she wants to do in the short life she has left is move 1,500 miles away to Promise, Maine, a place...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Korean Graphic Novel ‘Moms’ Set To Be Adapted As TV Series By Playground Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Playground Entertainment, the company behind Damian Lewis period drama Wolf Hall, is to adapt acclaimed South Korean graphic novel Moms as a television series. Moms, which comes from Yeong-shin Ma, tells the story of Lee Soyeon and her two best friends, three Korean women in their 50’s struggling with the loneliness of middle age. Sick of suffering life’s injustices, they begin to reclaim their own lives with reckless abandon, leading to sexual adventures, infighting, and a daring challenge to the social hierarchy at work that risks their livelihoods. It tells of how they can no longer bear the dead weight of...
COMICS
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
IndieWire

‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ and Other New Movies on Amazon Prime

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Streaming has become more popular than ever, and while COVID restrictions have kept moviegoers mostly out of theaters for the last year, Amazon Prime makes watching new movies from home easy. The platform offers “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” “Cry Macho,” “Candyman,” and other movies recently in theaters. If you’re not already an Amazon Prime member, sign up today and enjoy a free 30-day trial...
MOVIES
Variety

How Jacques Cousteau’s Regrets Became the Focal Point for Documentary ‘Becoming Cousteau’

Beloved French explorer Jacques Cousteau spoke for the seas. The inventor, conservationist and filmmaker rose to fame in the ’60s thanks to the adored series “The Undersea World of Jacques Cousteau,” which brought the wonders of Earth’s waters into the living rooms of children and adults across the globe. One part weathered sea captain, two parts mad explorer, with a dash of Mr. Rogers, Cousteau (and his iconic red beanie) became synonymous with adventure, freedom and conservation.
MOVIES
Variety

‘American Rust’ Breakout Julia Mayorga Starring Opposite Katie Holmes in ‘Rare Objects’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Julia Mayorga will star opposite Katie Holmes in “Rare Objects.” Holmes not only stars in the film, she will produce and direct the movie. She also co-wrote its screenplay. Mayorga is fresh off her first big breakout role in Showtime’s “American Rust,” a critically-acclaimed family drama in which she stars in alongside Jeff Daniels, Bill Camp and Maura Tierny. She was recently named one of People Magazine’s Latinx actors to watch. “Rare Objects” tells the story of a young woman (Mayorga) with a traumatic past who seeks to rebuild her life when she begins working at an antique store. Receiving...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casey Affleck
Person
Simon Pegg
Person
Richard Lewis
Person
Michelle Monaghan
Person
Sam Claflin
Person
Lily Collins
Variety

Saban Films Buys Thriller ‘So Cold The River’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Saban Films has acquired North American and South African rights to “So Cold The River,” a new thriller from Paul Shoulberg. The deal, which was forged with UK-based distribution and sales company Blue Finch Films, also includes rights to distribute the film in Australia and New Zealand rights via Saban’s partners at Defiant Screen Entertainment. Shoulberg, best known for “The Good Catholic,” also wrote the script, an adaptation of the novel by Michael Koryta (“Those Who Wish Me Dead”). The film stars Bethany Joy Lenz (“One Tree Hill,” “Dexter”) as a documentary filmmaker who soon realizes her subject isn’t who...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Extrapolations’: Edward Norton, Indira Varma, Keri Russell, Cherry Jones & Michael Gandolfini Join Apple TV+ Drama

Edward Norton, Indira Varma, Keri Russell, Cherry Jones and Michael Gandolfini are the latest stars to join Apple TV+’s climate change anthology drama series, Extrapolations. They will appear alongside Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Tahar Rahim, Matthew Rhys, Daveed Diggs, Gemma Chan, David Schwimmer and Adarsh Gourav. Forest Whitaker, Marion Cotillard, Tobey Maguire and Eiza Gonzalez have also recently joined the Extrapolations cast. The series, currently in production, tells stories of how the upcoming changes to the planet will affect love, faith, work and family on a personal and human scale. Told over a season of eight interconnected episodes, each story...
TV & VIDEOS
Houston Chronicle

Book World: In Will Smith's memoir, the superstar is self-deprecating but ultimately invincible

- - - In 1996, days after "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" ended and shortly before "Independence Day" almost destroyed the Earth, Will Smith went to the opening of Planet Hollywood in Sydney to seek the advice of Arnold Schwarzenegger. What was the key to his pharaonic success? "Think of yourself as a politician running for Biggest Movie Star in the World," replied Arnie.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Deadline

Nicolas Cage Western ‘Butcher’s Crossing’ Adds Jeremy Bobb, Xander Berkeley, Rachel Keller & Paul Raci — First Look Image

Jeremy Bobb (Russian Doll, The Knick), Xander Berkeley (The Walking Dead, Air Force One), Rachel Keller (Legion, Fargo) and Oscar nominee Paul Raci (Sound of Metal) will join Nicolas Cage and Fred Hechinger in Butcher’s Crossing, the Western directed by Gabe Polsky, which has just wrapped production. The film scripted by Polsky and Liam Satre-Meloy adapts John Williams’ 1960 novel of the same name. It centers on Will Andrews (Hechingeer), a naive Harvard student who heads west in 1874 to fulfill his dream of seeing the country and living off the land. Will agrees to fund a dangerous but potentially lucrative expedition to...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motion Pictures#Southpaw Entertainment#Television#New York Times#National Geographic
Variety

Francis Lawrence to Adapt Philip K. Dick’s ‘Vulcan’s Hammer’ With New Republic and Electric Shepherd Productions

After piloting the “Hunger Games” franchise to more than $2 billion at the worldwide box office, Francis Lawrence is taking on another dystopian text — Philip K. Dick’s novel “Vulcan’s Hammer,” directing and producing the movie with New Republic Pictures and Electric Shepherd Productions. Lawrence will produce the adaptation under his About:Blank banner alongside veteran producers Brian Oliver and Bradley Fischer of New Republic, Cameron MacConomy from About:Blank and Isa Dick Hackett from Electric Shepherd. “We’re very pleased to partner with the passionate team at New Republic and thrilled by Francis’s ambitious vision for bringing ‘Vulcan’s Hammer’ to the big screen,” Hackett...
MOVIES
Deadline

Netflix Buys ‘Wish You Were Here’ From Bestselling Author Jodi Picoult

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has snapped up rights in a preemptive deal to Jodi Picoult’s upcoming novel Wish You Were Here, with an eye on turning it into a feature film. The pic will be produced by Liza Chasin for 3Dot Productions, and Jennifer Todd for Jennifer Todd Pictures. Wish You Were Here, which will hit shelves November 30 from Ballantine Books, centers on Diana O’Toole. Her life is perfectly on track: She’s climbing the professional ladder in New York City, and she and her boyfriend, Finn, are about to embark on a romantic getaway to the Galápagos Islands where she is certain he...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Cartel Acquires Over 25 Novels From Bestelling Author Brenda Jackson To Adapt For Film & TV

EXCLUSIVE:  Production and management company The Cartel has entered into an agreement with New York Times bestselling author Brenda Jackson and writer-producer Bobby Smith Jr to option and acquire over 25 of the author’s novels. Jackson’s canon will be adapted for film and TV. Among Jackson’s best-known works included in the deal are The Catalina Cove series of books, The Perfect series, The Playa’s series, The Big Girl series, The Madaris’ Family, as well as Men of Action books. Stan Spry, Eric Woods, Jeff Holland and Ryan Saul will produce for Cartel, along with Jackson and Smith’s Bobby Smith Jr Productions. “I am...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Raoul Peck Signs With Anonymous Content Ahead Of DOC NYC Tribute

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar-nominated filmmaker Raoul Peck has signed with Anonymous Content. The move comes after the I Am Not Your Negro director most recently wrote, directed and executive produced the four-part series Exterminate All the Brutes. The docuseries, which premiered in April on HBO and HBO Max, pushes the boundaries of traditional documentary filmmaking, offering an expansive exploration of the exploitative and genocidal aspects of European colonialism. Peck is also the founder of production company Velvet Film through which he has produced or co-produced all his films in the U.S. and Europe. He now join the ranks of Anonymous Content’s film and...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ At Starz Casts Peter Greene, Ayomide Adegun and Jeremy Bobb

Starz announced that Peter Greene, Ayomide Adegun and Jeremy Bobb have been cast in “The Continental,” the upcoming three-episode prequel series based on Lionsgate’s “John Wick” film franchise. First greenlit in 2018, the series centers on the backstory of the titular Continental hotel from the perspective of the manager, a young Winston Scott (Colin Woodel, based on Ian McShane’s character in the films). Winston is dragged through 1975 New York City in order to face a past he thought he’d left behind and seize control of the hotel, which serves as a meeting point for the world’s most dangerous criminals. Greene will...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Black TV & Film Collective & Parity Project Merge To Address Systemic Racism In Hollywood

EXCLUSIVE: The Black TV & Film Collective a nonprofit development and production hub for artists of Black and African descent, has merged with The Parity Project, a data-driven organization with the mission to create financial and narrative equity for African American professional writers within the TV industry, to address systemic racism in Hollywood. Together, now known singularly as The Black TV & Film Collective, they will offer production and career support, mentorship, and networking to creatives of Black and African descent who are seeking to become creators, producers, directors, and writers in the fields of TV, film, and digital entertainment. Going...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Hype’ Streetwear Competition Series Renewed For Season 2 At HBO Max

Offset and his crew of fashion co-signers are bringing their streetwear competition series The Hype back for a second season. HBO Max has renewed the reality series for a second season. The series, which premiered in August, comes from Scout Productions, the company behind Netflix’s Queer Eye. Season one featured special guest appearances from A$AP Ferg, Cardi B, Dapper Dan, and Wiz Khalifa and the winning designs from the first season were featured on StockX – with all items selling out within 24 hours of the episode’s release. Cancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2020-21 Season The series will see a group of streetwear...
TV SHOWS
Deadline

A24 Greenlights Fantasy Epic ‘The Legend Of Ochi’ From Director Isaiah Saxon

EXCLUSIVE: A24 has has assembled an all-star cast including Willem Dafoe, Emily Watson, Finn Wolfhard and Helena Zengel for Isaiah Saxon’s fantasy epic The Legend of Ochi. The film will mark Saxon’s debut feature and is based on his original characters, world and screenplay. The Legend of Ochi follows a young girl (Zengel) who runs away from home and learns to communicate with an elusive animal species known as Ochi. The film will include an original score by composer and Dirty Projectors founder Dave Longstreth, a frequent collaborator of Saxon’s animation and film studio Encyclopedia Pictura. Encyclopedia Pictura co-founder Saxon has directed music...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

26K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy