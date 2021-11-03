CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Rollover Crash Causing Delays on the Mass. Turnpike

By Marc Fortier
NECN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA single-vehicle rollover crash is causing delays on the Massachusetts Turnpike...

www.necn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Paul Rudd is named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive 2021

People has named Paul Rudd the Sexiest Man Alive in 2021. The actor's charming magazine cover was unveiled on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Tuesday night as part of an elaborate prerecorded scene in which Colbert acted as a "sexiness adjudicator" before finally announcing Rudd's new title. The 52-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

Rodgers stands by remarks, admits being misleading on status

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Tuesday he stands behind the comments he made last week about why he didn’t get vaccinated for COVID-19, but acknowledges misleading some people about his status before testing positive. Rodgers spoke on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM, four days after...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
Newton, MA
Traffic
State
Massachusetts State
The Hill

Rittenhouse takes stand in risky move by defense

Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand in his homicide trial on Wednesday after fatally shooting two people and injuring another during protests in Kenosha, Wis. last summer, a risky move by the defense that featured at-times emotional testimony from the now-18 year old. Rittenhouse, who said he fired his AR-15 in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Massachusetts Turnpike#Traffic Accident
The Hill

Justice sues Uber over 'wait time' fees

The Justice Department is suing Uber over allegations that it discriminated against passengers with disabilities through the platform's “wait time” fee charges. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday, alleges the ride-hailing service overcharged passengers with disabilities in violation of the American with Disabilities Act (ADA) by failing to reasonably modify its wait time fee policy for passengers who need more than the allotted two minutes to get into an Uber car.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy