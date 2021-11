Delicious Disney Walt Disney World Recipes & Stories From The Most Magical Place on Earth is now available and is another way to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort. Written by Pam Brandon, Marcy Carriker Smothers, and the Disney Chefs, it takes a look at fifty years of restaurant and recipes from Walt Disney World Resort and helps the reader bring those delicious memories home. With not just recipes, this book also shares some of the stories behind the foods. It is a wonderful look at the history of Walt Disney World Resort through a culinary lens.

RECIPES ・ 5 DAYS AGO