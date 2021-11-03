CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

How to prepare your kid for the COVID-19 vaccine shot

 9 days ago

Kansas City, MO - Pediatricians are preparing to administer the covid vaccine to kids five to 11 years-old, following the CDC advisory panel vote to recommend Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

Medical experts will tell you it is not unusual for kids to be afraid of getting a shot, but Children’s Mercy has launched a Comfort Promise program that helps reduce the anxiety surrounding needle procedures.

Pediatric Psychologist with Children’s Mercy, Dr Amanda Deasy said part of it is understanding what the fear is.

“Asking questions, being curious, let them tell you about what it is," said Deasy.

So how do you reduce children's fear about getting a vaccine?

Deasy said it is a good idea to put together your own comfort kit, starting with 4% Lidocaine cream to numb the injection area 30 minutes before getting your vaccination.

“You could put in that comfort kit a distraction item you’d like to bring,” said Deasy.

Dr Deasy suggested a phone or maybe a favorite toy. She said it’s also good to write a plan about how you would like to be positioned when receiving your vaccine.

For more suggestions on building your own comfort kit, search click here .

