Children's Mercy readies COVID-19 vaccine for younger kids in Kansas City

Kansas City, MO – Now that both the FDA and CDC has greenlighted the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages five to 11-years-old, Children's Mercy hospital is helping guide parents.

"I think the biggest question I hear is, 'it safe for my child?'" said Dr. Jennifer Watts with Children's Mercy.

Dr. Watts said the answer to that question is a resounding yes, after clinical trials for Pfizer's covid-19 vaccine on kids found the vaccine is completely safe and effective for youngsters. She said data shows long-term side effects shouldn’t be a concern for parents, either.

Dr. Watts said Children’s Mercy is expecting a deluge of patients at first, then a slow trickle.

"It's great if we have a vaccine out there, but if no one takes the child to get that vaccine, then it isn't worthwhile," said Watts.

Children’s Mercy is hosting a clinic on Saturday, November 6th with kid-sized doses of Pfizer’s vaccine. Details are forthcoming. Dr. Watts also suggested contacting your child's pediatrician to set up an appointment.