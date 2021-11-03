CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

CORRECTED-Bank of Canada plans new tools to assess climate impact on economy

By Julie Gordon
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

(Corrects final paragraph to show Canada is world’s fourth-largest oil producer, not fifth)

OTTAWA, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada said on Wednesday that it will develop new models and data sources to better understand how climate change is impacting Canada’s economy, and said it would include these findings in its quarterly forecasts to help markets price risks.

The central bank, in a release tied to the UN’s COP26 global climate summit, said it will assess how more frequent severe weather events and the transition to low-carbon growth affect Canada’s potential output, the labor market and inflation.

“Climate change and the transition to a low-carbon net zero economy will have significant macroeconomic consequences, touching every region and sector of the Canadian and global economies,” the bank said in a statement.

“It will also have implications for structural change, the growth of potential output, and price stability,” it said.

Increases in the frequency and severity of extreme weather events, along with the low-carbon transition, pose significant risks to Canada’s financial system and the central bank will aim to help markets price those risks, the bank added.

It committed to four steps, including developing new models and data sources, evaluating the Canadian financial system’s exposures to climate risk and to measure, mitigate and report on its own operational risks related to climate change.

The Bank of Canada also pledged to work with domestic and international partners on issues like climate disclosures and the climate transition for countries with large resource sectors, like Canada.

Canada is the fourth-largest oil producer in the world, with much of its output coming from the carbon-intensive oil sands.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX retreats from record high as inflation spooks investors

TORONTO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Wednesday as investors worried that accelerating inflation could lead to central banks raising interest rates more rapidly than expected, with the index pulling back from a record high the day before. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended...
STOCKS
TheConversationCanada

As the world moves away from fossil fuels, Canada's energy security may be at risk

Oil and gas prices plummeted in 2020. In March, before the World Health Organization had declared COVID-19 a pandemic, Russia and Saudi Arabia, two of the world’s largest oil producers, set off a market-share war that sent prices lower and lower. And then, after COVID-19 had spread around the world, demand fell sharply as businesses closed and governments restricted travel. For several hours in April 2020, the price of West Texas Intermediate oil fell below zero, hitting -US$37 per barrel. An oil-price drop, coupled with a global economic slowdown, has had adverse effects on other industries, global financial stability and...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Climate Change#The Bank Of Canada#Canadian
Reuters

Biggest carbon emitter blame game troubles COP26 talks

GLASGOW, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Disputes over money are complicating efforts to get a deal at the U.N. climate talks, as developing countries push for rich nations to shoulder the costs of climate change. Part of the problem is there is no simple answer to who is the biggest emitter...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

China's slowdown raises questions for global economy

The Chinese economy, weighed down by electricity shortages and a vast real estate crisis, has lost its luster recently, to the point where economists are starting to question its impact on the global growth it has helped drive for more than 20 years. Beyond the real estate crisis, a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy had been anticipated by many economists as the Chinese government, which is anxious to reduce debt, slows down investments by local authorities and tightens conditions for bank loans.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Bank of Mexico hikes rate again as inflation spirals

MEXICO CITY, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The Bank of Mexico raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points for the fourth straight policy meeting on Thursday, taking it to 5.00%, in a 4-to-1 vote by its governing board, as the central bank expressed concern about above-target inflation. The decision...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
United Nations
Bisnow

Fed Warns That Chinese Property Implosion Could Roil U.S. Economy

Chinese debt is now a significant risk to global economic growth and the U.S. economy, though not the only one. In China, business and local government debt is large, and the financial sector’s leverage is high, especially at small and midsized banks. Adding to the risk, real estate valuations are stretched, according to the latest biennial Financial Stability Report, which was published by the Federal Reserve System on Monday.
U.S. POLITICS
World Bank Blogs

Climate policy and actions: New assessment tools can help with design and implementation

The Paris Agreement allows for increased flexibility for countries to determine their mitigation targets in the form of nationally determined contributions (NDCs), recognizing countries’ differing needs and circumstances. While this bottom-up approach enables countries to deliver on their commitments through diverse interventions, recent UNFCCC reports have noted that countries are still far from the global Paris Agreement goal of reaching net-zero by 2050.
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Russian bank Otkritie forecasts record profit ahead of planned IPO

MOSCOW, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Otkritie Bank, owned by Russia’s central bank since a 2017 bailout, is on track to post a record profit, its Deputy President Dmitry Levin said, ahead of a possible listing next year. Once Russia’s largest private bank by assets, Otkritie was rescued by the central...
BUSINESS
FOX40

Australia putting $738M into low emissions investment fund

Australia’s prime minister on Wednesday launched a billion Australian dollar ($738 million) investment fund to fast-track emerging low emissions technologies including carbon capture and storage as he bolsters his government’s green credentials ahead of elections due within months.
AGRICULTURE
TheConversationCanada

Climate policy creates winners and losers, and governments need to choose the best models to weigh the outcomes

As the global climate discussion builds strength at COP26, governments at all levels need to understand how climate and energy policies will impact their greenhouse gas emissions and economies. To do this, they rely on “energy-economy models,” computer simulations that analysts use to assess how energy is produced and used within the economy. But not all of these models are the same. One model can produce very different results from another. Or similar results can be interpreted in different ways. This can make decision-making on climate policy challenging. So how can governments match their climate policy questions to an appropriate...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Australia businesses see rapid recovery as consumers ache to spend

SYDNEY, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Australian businesses reported a sharp rebound in sales and profits in October as most coronavirus restrictions were lifted, while newly liberated consumers looked to spend big on travel and entertainment in coming weeks. The upbeat reports released on Tuesday reinforced expectations for a rapid economic...
BUSINESS
World Bank Blogs

Innovative Tools for Climate Action

The World Bank Group is the largest multilateral funder of climate investments in developing countries, delivering over $26 billion in climate finance in Fiscal Year 2021. Instruments encouraging vital financial flows as well as systems to evaluate the sustainability and resilience of climate action are helping to drive results on the ground. Here’s how some of these tools and approaches help countries tackle the climate crisis.
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

China submits new climate plan with no fresh targets

China has submitted a new national plan for climate action to the UN ahead of key Cop26 talks which does not increase its existing targets. Countries have been under pressure to make greater strides to cut emissions in the next decade to meet globally-agreed targets to curb dangerous climate change.
CHINA
Reuters

Reuters

221K+
Followers
237K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy