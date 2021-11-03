CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

Authorities identified 43-year-old Gilberto Aguirre who died after being hit by a vehicle in McAllen (McAllen, TX)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M28hJ_0clE7aV400
Authorities identified 43-year-old Gilberto Aguirre who died after being hit by a vehicle in McAllen (McAllen, TX)Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 43-year-old Gilberto Aguirre as the man who lost his life after getting hit by a vehicle on early Tuesday morning.

As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian collision took place at 12:17 am on Tuesday at the 300 block of W. Expressway 83.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

Authorities identified 43-year-old Gilberto Aguirre who died after being hit by a vehicle in McAllen

November 3, 2021

Comments / 6

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
Mcallen, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Mcallen, TX
Mcallen, TX
Crime & Safety
Nationwide Report

A vehicle hit and killed a male pedestrian in Clint (Clint, TX)

A vehicle hit and killed a male pedestrian in Clint (Clint, TX)Nationwide Report. A man lost his life after getting struck by a vehicle in Clint on Wednesday evening. As per the initial information, the fatal pedestrian crash took place at around 6 p.m. in front of the 7-11 convenience store and Subway sandwich shop in the 12900 block of Alameda Avenue, close to Brown Street.
CLINT, TX
Nationwide Report

32-year-old Sergio Enrique Lome Orozco died in a semi-truck crash near Zaragoza Bridge (El Paso, TX)

32-year-old Sergio Enrique Lome Orozco died in a semi-truck crash near Zaragoza Bridge (El Paso, TX)Nationwide Report. On Tuesday, authorities identified 32-year-old Sergio Enrique Lome Orozco, of Juarez, as the man who lost his life after a crash at the Zaragoza Bridge on Monday afternoon that left thousands without power and caused traffic delays for the evening rush hour.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
Nationwide Report

Officials identified 27-year-old Courtney Terese Dyar who died after a hit-and-run accident in Vista (Vista, CA)

Officials identified 27-year-old Courtney Terese Dyar who died after a hit-and-run accident in Vista (Vista, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 27-year-old Courtney Terese Dyar, of Oceanside, as the woman who lost her life early Sunday after being hit a suspected drunken driver who initially left the scene and later called 911 for help.
VISTA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Nationwide Report

Officials identified 33-year-old Cameron Ramirez who died after a pedestrian crash on I-15 near Lamb (Las Vegas, NV)

Authorities identified 33-year-old Cameron Ramirez, from North Las Vegas, as the man who lost his life early Sunday morning after getting struck by a vehicle on I-15. Officers actively responded to the area of I-15 near Lamb Boulevard at around 1 a.m. after getting reports of a pedestrian accident. According to the investigation reports, a silver 2010 Scion was going northbound while a pedestrian was walking on the shoulder.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nationwide Report

Officials identified 26-year-old Julian Gonzalez who died after a motorcycle crash in central Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

Authorities identified 26-year-old Julian Gonzalez as the motorcyclist who died Thursday after a two-vehicle accident in central Las Vegas. The fatal motorcycle crash took place at around 2:45 p.m. on Peter Buol Drive, close to W. Vegas Drive. According to the reports, Gonzalez was southbound when they ran a stop sign and crashed into a Dodge Ram in the intersection.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy