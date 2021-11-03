Authorities identified 43-year-old Gilberto Aguirre who died after being hit by a vehicle in McAllen (McAllen, TX) Nationwide Report

As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian collision took place at 12:17 am on Tuesday at the 300 block of W. Expressway 83.

November 3, 2021