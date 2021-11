Investing.com -- It's payrolls day, and hiring is expected to have bounced back smartly in October from an eight-month low in September. Average earnings and participation in the labor force will also be key variables when the headlines hit at 8:30 AM ET. Europe is catching Covid again, and China now has health measures in place in nearly half of its provinces as it defends its zero-tolerance policy. Another big Chinese developer has also run into trouble with its debts - and not just the debts held by distant foreigners. Stocks are set to edge higher at the open, but Peloton and Uber (NYSE: UBER ) will be under pressure after weak updates late on Thursday. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Friday, 5th November.

WORLD ・ 6 DAYS AGO