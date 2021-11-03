CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ørsted’s Q3 profits hit by lower wind speeds

Cover picture for the articleDanish utility Ørsted saw an 11% fall in operating profits in the third quarter of 2021 to DKK 2.98 billion (€401 million), which it attributed to lower wind speeds that lowered profits by DKK 0.8 billion. The firm said it had good financial results in the first nine months...

