Another cool day ahead

kq2.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday will be slightly warmer than yesterday with a breezy wind from the south. Highs will...

www.kq2.com

#Cool Down
abc17news.com

Tracking another windy but colder day

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear and cold with lows in the upper 30s. Wind gusts up to 25 mph, bringing the wind chill into the upper 20s overnight. TOMORROW: Increasing clouds with gusty winds. Highs in the low 40s with wind chills in the mid-30s. A few flurries possible by late afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
KWCH.com

Windy Friday ahead of the hard freeze

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wind gusts on Friday will be back up around 40 mph for much of the state. It will also be a colder day thanks to a front passing through in the overnight hours. Look for morning temperatures to be in the 20s and 30s with clearing...
WICHITA, KS
kq2.com

KQ2 Forecast: A cool and sunny Veterans Day ahead

Temperatures are on the cool side this morning with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Today we will have sunny and cool conditions with highs warming into the mid 50s. Winds will be a bit breezy today with gusts up to 25 mph. Winds will continue to pick...
ENVIRONMENT
Weather
Environment
KFOR

Cool and Breezy Veterans Day

Veterans Day will be sunny, cool and breezy with highs in the low 60s. Clouds increase tonight with lows in the low 40s. A few showers are possible, mainly across north central and northeastern Oklahoma. Tomorrow will be cooler with highs in the mid 50s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures...
ENVIRONMENT
WGN News

Snow likely in Chicago on Friday

CHICAGO — It’s that time — snow has made it into the forecast. The Chicago area is likely to see its first snowfall on Friday. Friday will be mostly cloudy, windy and colder with snow and rain showers a likely, especially in the afternoon when highs reach the lower 40s. However, you’re unlikely to be […]
CHICAGO, IL
wevv.com

Rainy Start to Veterans Day; Weekend Cool Down

THURSDAY: It was a rainy start to our Veterans Day with temperatures topping out in the low 60s. Most of the rainfall should be out of the Tri-State by the early afternoon, other than a few lingering showers. You may even see some pops of sunshine this afternoon. However, it will continue to be on the breezy side with gusts reaching up to 30 MPH.
ENVIRONMENT
kq2.com

Windy and colder end to the week

Today we had sunny and cool conditions with highs warming into the mid 50s. Winds were a bit breezy today with gusts up to 25 mph. Winds will continue to pick up on Friday with gusts up to 35 mph. Temperatures will also be cooler tomorrow with highs in the lower 40s under a mix of sun and clouds. Dry weather looks to continue for the weekend with highs in the 40s. Temperatures will slowly start to warm up next week.
ENVIRONMENT
kq2.com

KQ2 Forecast: Windy and cold end to the week

Today we had sunny and cool conditions with highs warming into the mid 50s. Winds were a bit breezy today with gusts up to 25 mph. Winds will continue to pick up on Friday with gusts up to 35 mph. Temperatures will also be cooler tomorrow with highs in the lower 40s under a mix of sun and clouds. Dry weather looks to continue for the weekend with highs in the 40s. Temperatures will slowly start to warm up next week.
ENVIRONMENT
WAFF

Cool weekend ahead in north Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Clouds will move out this evening and a clear sky will greet you Friday morning. We expect temperatures to fall into the 30s the next three nights. Expect a nice Friday afternoon with highs in the lower to middle 60s. Another cold front will move in late Friday evening.
ALABAMA STATE
news9.com

Sunny & Cool Day For Your Veterans Day

HAPPY VETERANS DAY! A cool and sunny day is expected. November like temps will continue into next week. A few of the morning lows will approach 32 degrees with the first being Saturday.
News On 6

Sunny & Cool Day For Your Veterans Day

HAPPY VETERANS DAY! A cool and sunny day is expected. November like temps will continue into next week. A few of the morning lows will approach 32 degrees with the first being Saturday.
FOX59

Midday update: Tumbling temperatures, snow flurries possible

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning mild with temperatures in the 50s. Our normal high temperatures this time of year are in the 50s. The rest of today will feature tumbling temperatures and cold conditions ahead. Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the 30s with clearing skies. The clearing skies will allow temperatures to […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Q2 News

Changes day by day ahead

Light snow will fall Thursday evening in the mountains and foothills to the west and south of Billings. This includes the Red Lodge vicinity, where up to an inch of snowfall could accumulate. A few inches of snow is possible in the Beartooth/Absaroka mountains.
BILLINGS, MT
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Heavy Rain Expected Overnight

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It was another mild November day with highs in the upper 60’s, but rain is in the forecast tonight. Clouds are beginning to stream in from the west and south as a cold front is moving across the midwest. Later tonight, some showers will develop, first in far Western Maryland, then into the Baltimore region, mainly after midnight. Rain may be briefly heavy across the area between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m., which may interfere with your morning commute, so be prepared. We do expect a solid one-half to three-quarters of an inch of rain to fall. Since there are...
MARYLAND STATE

