Ethiopia is at war with itself. Here’s what you need to know about the conflict

Ethiopia on Thursday outlined conditions for possible talks with rebels from the country's war-hit Tigray region, following days of frantic diplomatic efforts by international envoys to head off another surge in fighting. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government has been locked in a year-long war with the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which has pushed south in recent months and has not ruled out a possible march on the capital Addis Ababa. Foreign ministry spokesman Dina Mufti told reporters that one of the conditions for possible talks -- which he stressed have not been agreed to -- would be for the TPLF to withdraw from the Amhara and Afar regions bordering Tigray. "In order for there to be a peaceful solution, they say it takes two to tango," Dina said.

POLITICS ・ 6 HOURS AGO