Major Asset Classes October 2021 Risk Profile

Investing.com -- The dollar surged to a 16-month high as the highest inflation in 30 years in the U.S. prompted bets on higher interest rates. The same move also took the edge off the oil market, which awaits OPEC's monthly report. Elon Musk appears to be done selling Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares for the present, and AMC Entertainment's (NYSE:AMC) Adam Aron also cashed out big time at the start of the week. Stocks are set to recover from Wednesday's losses though - despite a disappointing update from Disney late on Wednesday. And the first lockdown of the winter in western Europe may be announced this week. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Thursday, 11th November.

STOCKS ・ 12 HOURS AGO