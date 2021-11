The big-fin squid is a cephalopod like he‘e the octopus, but it is a newcomer to shallow Hawaiian coral reefs. This 10-to-14-inch long, schooling squid usually lives in the deep ocean waters, and comes up to the surface at night. Our spinner dolphins love to feed on large schools of muhe‘e at night, and this squid is an important commercial seafood and fishing bait in countries like Japan. The fishing boats go out to sea at night and shine bright lights onto the sea surface, which attracts schools of squid. Then they catch them with large nets. When you go shore fishing and buy squid for bait, this is what you are using.

ANIMALS ・ 11 DAYS AGO