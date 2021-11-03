RB Leipzig closing on deal for Liverpool chief Edwards

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Wednesday:. Manchester City, last season’s runner-up, can take a big step toward the last 16 by claiming a second successive victory over Brugge. Pep Guardiola’s squad won 5-1 in Belgium two weeks ago and a repeat at the Etihad Stadium would put City in a strong position to qualify. But City goes into the encounter after a couple of difficult results. City's four-year reign as League Cup holders was ended by West Ham last week and the Premier League champions also had a surprise loss to Crystal Palace on Saturday. Paris Saint-Germain heads into the game against Leipzig in first place, one point ahead of City, but without the injured Lionel Messi. Leipzig lost all of its opening three games as it struggles to rebuild under American coach Jesse Marsch after losing key players in the summer transfer window.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO