Winterlights Walking Trail Returning to Newburgh December 3-5

If you're planning a trip to Gatlinburg this holiday season, there are a few new attractions that you might want to check out. One of Gatlinburg's most popular attractions is the SkyBridge. It's a bridge that stretches 680 feet across a deep valley with a height of 105 feet at its midpoint. Plus there are 30 feet of double glass panes that you walk across to make it even more exciting. People from all over go to visit the SkyBridge, and rightfully so. Over the past couple of years, they have been working on some new attractions for the SkyLift Park that will bring in more guests. Finally, those have been completed. So, just in time for the holiday season, you'll have a few more reasons to visit SkyBridge and SkyLift Park.

GATLINBURG, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO