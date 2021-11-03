CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, IN

Winterlights Walking Trail Returning to Newburgh December 3-5

By Ryan O'Bryan
 8 days ago
The holiday season is upon us, which means it's time to start gift shopping (if you haven't started already), and looking for fun, Christmas-themed events you and the family can enjoy. One of the more popular things for families to do during the holiday season is look at Christmas...

My 1053 WJLT

Legendary Cursed Tree In Kentucky Looks Like The Head Of A Donkey

Nature provides us with visions of things we know. It shapes-shifts ordinally things into something else. Like clouds, rocks and trees can take on different shapes too. Have you ever seen a face in knots of wood planks, or on the bark of a tree? My brother and I used to make a game out of it. We would go around the barn lot and talk to the faces like they were people. When we went on vacation, to a state park, we would see who could find the most faces.
KENTUCKY STATE
My 1053 WJLT

West Side Nut Club’s ‘Santa Land’ Returning to Franklin Street in December

After it began to spread and take hold in nearly every corner of the country, including here in the Tri-State, the COVID pandemic forced nearly every organization to cancel annual events they had conducted for years in an effort to slow the spread of the virus. Thankfully, after a spike in cases in late summer due to the Delta variant, we're once again seeing case numbers, hospitalizations, and most importantly, deaths from the virus continue to decline across the area which has led to many, if not all, of those same organizations, bring their beloved events back. That includes the West Side Nut Club who announced Tuesday on Facebook, their popular Santa Land Christmas event will be back for the 2021 holiday season.
FESTIVAL
My 1053 WJLT

Stock Up on These Indiana Winter Essentials Before It Snows

Last year when we had that crazy snow that kept my kid home for two weeks, I realized that she had grown out of her snowsuit. This. Was. A. Problem. There weren't any available in stores and shipping was delayed because of the snow. I improvised with these DIY snow pants. That article was truly the highlight of my career. Not.
INDIANA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

This Indiana Amusement Park Will Cook Your Thanksgiving Dinner for You

Let me just tell right now. My family did this last year and we're doing it again this year. We're getting our Thanksgiving dinner from Holiday World. Yesterday, my friend Sabrina, who works in the Marketing Department at the Santa Claus, Indiana amusement park, sent me a message to see if I would be willing to chat with a travel/food writer from Yahoo! That particular writer is working on a feature about Plymouth Rock Cafe, which is located inside the Thanksgiving section of Holiday World. Last year, the park, for the first time, offered full Thanksgiving dinners to-go. Well, I went. I hauled my happy turkey feathers over to Santa Claus and picked up my Thanksgiving haul.
INDIANA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

Mules Are Still on the ‘Payroll’ in Indiana’s Hoosier National Forest

When we used to go out to New Mexico to visit family when I was young, I couldn't wait to get on a horse. I mean, THAT was what being out west was all about, as far as I was concerned. I loved it. And, to be honest, whenever I got to ride a horse, it was NEVER just for fun. They would put me to work. "Let's go down to the stable and check on the new colt." "Ride with me to take salt blocks to the cattle." It was great.
INDIANA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

Life-Long Princeton, Indiana Resident Named New Princeton Public Library Director

I've had several good news stories recently from my hometown of Princeton, IN and I'm here for it. I need to give one of my friends a shout-out for her promotion. I went to the library a lot when I was growing up in Princeton. We lived close enough to walk, and there was no internet back then, so the only way to learn about anything was with books. Ok, who are we kidding, I'm the one that checked out magazines. You could keep those for a week, so I was at the library a lot.
PRINCETON, IN
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
My 1053 WJLT

10 Locally Owned Southern Indiana Restaurants You Need to Try

I'll admit it, I have a weird obsession with Guy Fieri. I binge watch Guys Grocery Games, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, and basically, every show that Guy Fieri is in. I've been to two of his restaurants, in search of 'Guy Swag', and of course, hoping he's there to check on the day-to-day operations. I also may or may not have a life-size cutout of Guy in my house...I Do.
RESTAURANTS
My 1053 WJLT

East Tennessee Is Calling You to the Inn at Christmas Place in Pigeon Forge

Are you already planning mini-Christmas getaways? Or maybe BIG ones? I wouldn't be surprised if east Tennessee is somewhere on your agenda. It seems the Smoky Mountains, Gatlinburg, and Pigeon Forge do every single season just right. And here we are just inside the 2021 holiday season. Thanksgiving and Christmas will be here before you know it and, who knows, you may have some amazing memories of a very special INN to share once 2022 rolls around.
TENNESSEE STATE
My 1053 WJLT

Fascinating Video of what has to be the Scariest Job in Illinois

I can't stop watching this video of what has to be the scariest job in all of Illinois, the dangers they face include, wind, rain, and of course falcons... The video is called Window Cleaning One of Chicago's Tallest Buildings and was uploaded on YouTube a couple of years ago by the Smithsonian Channel. It is a short two and a half minute long educational, and informational video from the brilliant people who run the Smithsonian YouTube Channel but every time I watch it I can't help but think "that has to be the scariest job ever" I'm not scared of heights but there is no way you could pay me enough to do the job of Window Cleaner for the John Hancock in Chicago.
ILLINOIS STATE
My 1053 WJLT

Beautiful Christmas Lights and More Now Open At SkyLift Park and SkyBridge

If you're planning a trip to Gatlinburg this holiday season, there are a few new attractions that you might want to check out. One of Gatlinburg's most popular attractions is the SkyBridge. It's a bridge that stretches 680 feet across a deep valley with a height of 105 feet at its midpoint. Plus there are 30 feet of double glass panes that you walk across to make it even more exciting. People from all over go to visit the SkyBridge, and rightfully so. Over the past couple of years, they have been working on some new attractions for the SkyLift Park that will bring in more guests. Finally, those have been completed. So, just in time for the holiday season, you'll have a few more reasons to visit SkyBridge and SkyLift Park.
GATLINBURG, TN
My 1053 WJLT

Downtown Evansville Indiana to Welcome City’s First Insomnia Cookies Location

Downtown Evansville will soon be looking - and tasting - a little sweeter as we learn that a new cookie shop will be taking occupancy of a Main Street building. According to a recent post to social media from Evansville 411 News, Insomnia Cookies will be adding Evansville to its growing list of nearly 200 locations across the country. The new Insomnia Cookie location will be going into the Innovation Pointe building located at 318 Main Street.
INDIANA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

House For Sale in Illinois Comes with Castle-like Tower

Here's your chance to live in a castle in Illinois...sort of. Just over 3,400 square feet and sitting on a .51 acre lot, this castle-like home definitely has some unique features. Not only does it have custom-designed or built-in furniture throughout the house, but it also has a unique 3-story cylindrical front tower. The house does have a modern style to it, but a circular entertainment room with one of the best spiral staircases I have ever seen in a house.
ILLINOIS STATE
My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

