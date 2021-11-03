‘We are not equal’ – what they said at U.N. climate talks
By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
8 days ago
GLASGOW (Reuters) – COP 26, a U.N. conference hcritical to averting the most disastrous effects of climate change, is running for the first two weeks of November. Here are some quotes from participants on Wednesday, Nov. 3:. U.S. CLIMATE ENVOY JOHN...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — U.S. governors want a seat at the table as international leaders prepare to gather in Scotland at a critical moment for global efforts to reduce fossil fuel emissions and slow the planet's temperature rise. At least a half dozen state governors — all Democrats — plan...
Whether more countries come on board, and whether the U.S. can actually make good on its promise, will determine the trajectory of the planet. The United Nations global warming conference in Glasgow, Scotland, which began Monday and runs through Nov. 12, is considered a crucial moment for efforts to address the threat of climate change.
GLASGOW (Reuters) – COP 26, a U.N. conference critical to averting the most disastrous effects of climate change, kicked off on Monday, its task made even more daunting by the failure of major industrial nations to agree ambitious new commitments. Here are some quotes from participants:. FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON.
GLASGOW, Scotland (Reuters) – Thousands of young campaigners marched through the streets of Glasgow on Friday to demand that world leaders at the U.N. climate conference safeguard their future against climate change. Inside the COP26 conference venue in Glasgow, Scotland, civil society leaders were taking over discussions at the end...
GLASGOW (Reuters) – COP26, a U.N. conference https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/wrapup-politicians-exit-cop26-130tn-worth-financiers-take-stage-2021-11-03 critical to averting the most disastrous effects of climate change, is running for the first two weeks of November. Here are some quotes from participants on Thursday, Nov. 4:. ALEXANDRE SARAIVA, A FORMER POLICE CHIEF IN BRAZIL’S AMAZON REGION, urging Europe to...
GLASGOW, Scotland (Reuters) – Activists will take over the U.N. climate summit in Scotland on Friday, capping off a week of dizzying government speeches and pledges with a student march, youth-led presentations, and a giant iceberg shipped from Greenland to Glasgow’s River Clyde to dramatize the plight of the Arctic.
GLASGOW (Reuters) – Early in the pandemic, when some national leaders chose to trade blame rather than cooperate, cities around the world were already swapping expertise on social distancing management or mass virus-testing. As countries gathered at the United Nations COP26 climate conference in Glasgow this week hammer out pacts...
A flurry of emissions pledges around the COP26 climate summit will likely do little to slow global warming, the UN said Tuesday, calling on nations to sharply accelerate their greenhouse gas cuts this decade. The report highlights the challenges facing climate negotiations, given the yawning gap between the emissions cuts needed this decade to keep warming to 1.5C and the continuing increases in greenhouse gases pumped into the atmosphere.
GLASGOW (Reuters) – The British hosts of the COP26 U.N. climate conference in Glasgow have proposed that countries raise their ambitions to slash greenhouse gas emissions by next year in a draft political decision that will be negotiated over the next three days. The proposal underscores the concerns of climate...
GLASGOW (Reuters) – COP26, a U.N. conference critical to averting the most disastrous effects of climate change, is running for the first two weeks of November. Here are some quotes from participants and observers on Tuesday, Nov. 9:. COP PRESIDENT ALOK SHARMA. “We are making progress at COP26 but we...
GLASGOW, Scotland — The world’s top carbon polluters, China and the United States, agreed Wednesday to increase their cooperation and speed up action to rein in climate-damaging emissions, signaling a mutual effort on global warming at a time of tension over their other disputes. In back-to-back news conferences at U.N....
GLASGOW (Reuters) -COP26, a U.N. conference here critical to averting the most disastrous effects of climate change, is running for the first two weeks of November. Here are some quotes from participants and observers on Thursday, Nov. 11:. U.N. SECRETARY GENERAL ANTONIO GUTERRES. Speaking about the U.S.-China agreement announced on...
GLASGOW (Reuters) – Disputes over money are complicating efforts to get a deal at the U.N. climate talks, as developing countries push for rich nations to shoulder the costs of climate change. Part of the problem is there is no simple answer to who is the biggest emitter of greenhouse...
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday warned that a key temperature goal in climate talks is “on life support” but he still hopes that world governments will step up their pledges to slash emissions of greenhouse gases. In an exclusive interview with The Associated Press, Guterres said the negotiations set to end Friday in […]
Climate promises from nations ring "hollow" while they continue to invest in oil, gas and coal, UN chief Antonio Guterres said on Thursday, as the COP26 summit struggled to make headway on its goal to halt devastating warming.
Representatives from nearly 200 countries have gathered in Glasgow for painstaking talks aimed at keeping the world within the Paris Agreement goal of limiting temperature rise to between 1.5 and 2 degrees Celsius.
But with emissions still rising and current promises putting the world on a path to heat far beyond that target, negotiators were wrangling over a range of issues.
"The announcements here in Glasgow are encouraging -- but they are far from enough," Guterres told the COP26 climate summit, urging negotiators to "pick up the pace".
China and the United States on Wednesday vowed to work together to accelerate climate action this decade, separately announcing a surprise pact on global warming, which is already causing disasters across the world.
The joint declaration came as the crunch COP26 summit in Glasgow entered its pivotal final days, with negotiators wrestling over ways to limit global warming to 1.5-2 degrees Celsius compared to preindustrial levels.
"This document contains strong statements about the alarming science, the emissions gap, and the urgent need to accelerate action to close that gap," US special envoy John Kerry told reporters.
"It commits to a series of important actions now this decade when it is needed."
President Biden's nominee to lead a branch of the Treasury Department, Saule Omarova, said in a recently resurfaced video that she supports the idea of energy industries going "bankrupt" to combat climate change. The Cornell University law professor, who has been nominated to lead the Office of the Comptroller of...
Comments / 0