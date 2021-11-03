CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, IL

David Chase Wants To Make Another ‘Sopranos’ Prequel Movie

By Matt Singer
97ZOK
97ZOK
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Many Saints of Newark was a huge flop at the box office. To date, it’s grossed just $11.6 million worldwide — bad numbers for any wide release, but for a prequel to one of the most beloved television series in history, absolutely disastrous. Despite the fact that Warner Bros. marketed...

97zokonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Union Leader

‘The Sopranos’ ending explained by series creator David Chase

Did Tony die at the end of “The Sopranos?” David Chase is finally explaining “The Sopranos” ending, nearly 15 years after the acclaimed HBO series cut to black. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Chase confirmed that Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) died but said he originally had another end in mind for the New Jersey mobster.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Harry Potter Director Wants to Make The Cursed Child Movie with Original Trio

Harry Potter director Chris Columbus has his eye on The Cursed Child movie. The last Harry Potter film was released ten years ago. But the Wizarding World franchise still went on with the Fantastic Beasts prequel films and the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which is set 19 years after Deathly Hallows, which is currently running on Broadway and the West End. Fans have been wondering if we would ever get to see another Harry Potter film through an adaptation of The Cursed Child.
MOVIES
Deadline

New On Netflix For November 2021: Day-By-Day Listings For TV Series, Movies & More

Netflix kicks off the holidays in earnest in November, with over a dozen festive movies, specials and shows, a list of which is organized below alphabetically by date. For a deeper dive on the 42(!) original films the streamer plans to release in the final months of this year, see Deadline’s trailer-laden story here. November 1 21 Jump Street 60 Days In: Season 6 A River Runs Through It Addams Family Values American Gangster An Elf’s Story: The Elf on the Shelf Angry Birds: Season 4 – Slingshot Stories Bella and the Bulldogs: Season 2 The Big Wedding Bram Stoker’s Dracula The Claus Family (original film) Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas First...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Newark, IL
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on November 10

The most popular movies on Netflix are all hanging out on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, which doesn't tell you exactly how many people are watching these movies, but it does tell you which movies people are watching the most. The Netflix Top 10 Movies list for Wednesday, Nov. 10 only has one change: The 2020 action movie Seized — starring Scott Adkins as a (what else?) former special forces agent who kills a bunch of people — moves into the sixth spot. The Christmas rom-com Love Hard stays in first, followed by the violent (and super cool) Western The Harder They Fall. Jonah Hill has two movies in the Top 10, 21 Jump Street (No. 3) and Moneyball (No. 9).
MOVIES
The Dad

David Chase Sets Record Straight On That Sopranos Ending

Spoiler alert, the rest of this is going to be discussing the very final moments of the show. So if you’re one of those people I just mentioned who are discovering it for the first time…or you’ve just never managed to get around to watching it yet, you should stop here.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

David Chase was "bothered" by The Sopranos finale reaction, compares fans to criminals

The Sopranos creator came frustratingly close to revealing whether Tony Soprano died in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast host Scott Feinberg, who taped their conversation in front of a theater full of students at Chapman University, where Feinberg teaches. Chase says he was annoyed that the conversation about the series finale revolved around the ending, and not the entire stellar episode. "Yeah, nobody said anything about the episode. No, it was all about the ending," he says. And was that annoying? "I had no idea it would cause that much — I mean, I forget what was going on in Iraq or someplace; London had been bombed! Nobody was talking about that; they were talking about The Sopranos," he says. "It was kind of incredible to me. But I had no idea it would be that much of an uproar. And was it annoying? What was annoying was how many people wanted to see Tony killed. That bothered me." When Feinberg pointed out that fans wanted confirmation that Tony had died, Chase responded: "They wanted to know that Tony was killed. They wanted to see him go face-down in linguini, you know? And I just thought, 'God, you watched this guy for seven years and I know he’s a criminal. But don’t tell me you don’t love him in some way, don’t tell me you’re not on his side in some way. And now you want to see him killed? You want justice done? You’re a criminal after watching this sh*t for seven years.' That bothered me, yeah."
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Chase
MovieWeb

Hocus Pocus 2 Teaser Lights the Black Flame Candle as Full Cast Is Revealed

"Dazzle me my darling." Hocus Pocus 2, the long-awaited sequel to 1993's Hocus Pocus is officially coming to Disney+ in Fall 2022, with Jen D'Angelo (Workaholics, Solar Opposites, Young Rock), writing the script and Anne Fletcher (Dragula, This Is Us, Step Up) directing. The sequel's former director, Hairspray's Adam Shankman, is now signed on as executive producer. On Halloween, Walt Disney Studios released a 30-second Hocus Pocus 2 teaser trailer, which features the re-lighting the Black Candle Flame (so keep your kids locked inside tonight, unless you want to risk them being eaten by the Sanderson Sisters), along with an announcement of both new and returning cast members, including Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham and the original Sanderson Sisters, portrayed by Bette Midler (The First Wives Club), Sarah Jessica Parker (Sex in the City), and Kathy Najimy (Sister Act).
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

David Chase Talks Tony’s Fate & His Very Different Original ‘Sopranos’ Ending

In the long history of TV series finales, there are just a few that continue to be debated to this day. And in modern memory, you basically have the finale of “Lost” and the finale of “The Sopranos.” As for the latter, the debate seems to rage about what actually happened, as the show cuts to black without showing anything definitive. Well, over the years creator David Chase has hinted about what really went down after the cut to black, but in a new interview with THR, he confirms it.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Will Smith, Ava DuVernay and ‘The Harder They Fall’ Cast to be Honored at Celebration of Black Cinema and Television

The Critics Choice Association is finalizing the program for its 4th annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television, announcing today a list of honorees that includes Will Smith, Ava DuVernay, Antoine Fuqua, Ruth Negga, Kenan Thompson, Robin Thede, Danielle Brooks and the cast of The Harder They Fall, among others. In all, the program includes 16 award categories as a way to shine a spotlight on the “standout achievements of Black filmmaking and television,” per the CCA. One of those is new this year as DuVernay is posed to receive the inaugural Melvin Van Peebles Trailblazer Award. The iconic creative Peebles...
MOVIES
fox40jackson.com

‘Sopranos’ creator David Chase sheds some light on the show’s cryptic final moment

It’s been about 14 years since people across the country frantically checked their cable connection when the finale of the “Sopranos” abruptly cut to black. It quickly became clear that the blackout was on purpose, much to the dismay of fans. Now, all these years later, creator David Chase is shedding some light on the infamously cryptic scene. Unfortunately, he stopped just short of confirming that the moment in question signifies the death of the show’s main character, Tony Soprano.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sopranos#Television#The Many Saints Of Newark#Hbo#Warners
No Film School

Are We Getting a New 'Sopranos' Movie or Series?

David Chase and the studio are looking for an offer they can't refuse. After the debut of The Many Saints of Newark, audiences everywhere were foaming at the mouth for more of anything from The Sopranos world. We heard rumors we'd get a new limited series, and about more Sopranos movies.
TV & VIDEOS
thenerdstash.com

David Chase Strongly Suggests Tony Soprano’s Fate

Fourteen years after the controversial finale to The Sopranos aired, creator David Chase has finally revealed Tony Soprano’s fate. Well, sort of. For those who need a reminder, the final scene featured Tony having a meal with his wife and son in the diner, with his daughter rushing across the street to meet them. The bell above the door rings, Tony looks up, and the screen fades to black.
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

Sopranos creator was annoyed fans wanted to see Tony die

David Chase, the creator of The Sopranos, has revealed how irritated he was by the complaints about the TV series’ last episode. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Chase shared that he just couldn’t get behind the fact that the show’s fans wanted him to kill Tony Soprano after six seasons – in fact, he found it “annoying”. Warning minor spoilers ahead.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ At Starz Casts Peter Greene, Ayomide Adegun and Jeremy Bobb

Starz announced that Peter Greene, Ayomide Adegun and Jeremy Bobb have been cast in “The Continental,” the upcoming three-episode prequel series based on Lionsgate’s “John Wick” film franchise. First greenlit in 2018, the series centers on the backstory of the titular Continental hotel from the perspective of the manager, a young Winston Scott (Colin Woodel, based on Ian McShane’s character in the films). Winston is dragged through 1975 New York City in order to face a past he thought he’d left behind and seize control of the hotel, which serves as a meeting point for the world’s most dangerous criminals. Greene will...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
MovieWeb

Every David Fincher Movie, Ranked

David Fincher has dug a perfect pocket for himself as a creator of movies universally, uncontroversially beloved while remaining signature and risqué. Points can be made for or against any politics or opinions Fincher has voiced personally, but the movies themselves are celebrated by a wide range of genre fans, from true-crime podcast listeners to silicon valley groupies, frat boys to anti-frat boys, thrill-seekers hoping to have their brains turned into lemon juice to just your friendly neighborhood cinephile who likes pretty pictures.
MOVIES
97ZOK

97ZOK

Rockford, IL
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

97ZOK plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy