CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

XC STATE NOV. 5

caprockcourier.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXC STATE NOV. 5 Silverton High School’s Alex Acevedo will...

www.caprockcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock, TX
Sports
Lubbock, TX
Education
Local
Texas Sports
City
Austin, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
Local
Texas Education
City
Silverton, TX
The Hill

Judge OKs $626 million settlement in Flint water crisis

A Michigan judge approved a $626 million settlement for thousands of people in Flint, Mich. whose water was contaminated with lead, describing the agreement as a "remarkable achievement." The settlement will be paid to city residents, with most of the money being given to children who were affected by the...
FLINT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xc State Nov 5#Silverton High School

Comments / 0

Community Policy