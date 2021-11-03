How to recycle that baby bed

Two big events are happening soon, both important to our health and wellbeing: Enjoying Thanksgiving on November 25, 2021 and mandatory organics collection on January 1, 2022. How are these two events tied together and good for us? Well, on Thanksgiving, family and friends gather to share a meal and to give thanks for whatever good fortunes and tidings we have had this year; and holiday meals sometimes mean leftovers. Leftovers hopefully for meals in the coming days or weeks. But a lot of this food is put in the trash. Not anymore. Starting January 1st next year, we all are required to recycle all food scraps, along with our yard or green materials, mixed into our green containers. Gone are the days of putting organics in our black trash containers.
