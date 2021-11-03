CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers

Let’s have a “No-Negativity November”

caprockcourier.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERKELEY SPRINGS, WV—America runs on negativity. From news headlines to social media posts to your...

www.caprockcourier.com

BobVila

Solved! What Does a Green Porch Light Mean?

Q: My new neighbors’ front porch light is green, rather than white or yellow. I know that a blue porch light signifies support for the police (and autism awareness), but a green light is new to me. Can you shed some light on this situation?. A: In November each year,...
The Conversation U.S.

3 ways Congress could hold Facebook accountable for its actions

Facebook may have changed its corporate name to Meta Platforms, but that won’t end its troubles - nor efforts to rein in the social media company’s business practices. Lawmakers are pondering new ways to regulate Facebook, whose CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, wrote in 2019 that he welcomed new “rules governing the internet.” With that in mind, we asked three experts on social media, technology policy and global business to offer one specific action the government could take about Meta’s Facebook service. Let users control more of their data Anjana Susarla, Professor of Information Systems, Michigan State University Social media sites like Facebook are...
AFP

Facebook parent to take politics, race out of ad targeting

Facebook-parent Meta on Tuesday said it will stop letting ads be targeted at users based on "sensitive" topics such as race, religion, sexuality or political party, citing concerns about abuse. The company's deep knowledge about its users' interests is prized by advertisers looking to reach a certain audience -- and is an engine of its multi-billion dollar ad business -- but could be used to influence or exclude groups. "We want to... address feedback from civil rights experts, policymakers and other stakeholders on the importance of preventing advertisers from abusing the targeting options we make available," Meta vice president of ad product marketing Graham Mudd wrote. He noted the change was not based on people's actual characteristics but on things like how users interacted with content on the company's platform.
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Pratt: Let us not have our priorities misplaced

With all that's going on around the world, including in America's current political climate, I doubt anyone needs Halloween activities to provide fake frights this year. Older folks can look back and recall real threats to humankind during their lifetimes. People of faith will recall that God spared us during...
The Independent

The AP Interview: Facebook whistleblower fears the metaverse

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen said she fears the impact of the metaverse that the social media giant has rebranded to focus on delivering, saying the futuristic virtual reality world would force people to give up more of their personal information, be addicting and give the embattled company another monopoly in the online world.In an interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday as she makes a series of appearances before European lawmakers drawing up rules for social media companies, Haugen said her former employer has rushed to prioritize the metaverse because “if you don’t like the conversation, you try to...
CBS Chicago

Clean Speech Illinois Program Seeks To Teach Civil Discourse In A Time Of Polarization; ‘Our Whole Society Is At Stake’

CHICAGO (CBS) — The holidays are just a few weeks away, and some fear that a nice Thanksgiving meal could get ugly if a serving of politics is on the menu. Masks, vaccines, elections; just three topics that easily can add unwanted drama to the dinner table. Morning Insider Jim Williams tells us about one program that shows you how to keep your festive meal friendly. They’re still in grade school, yet a group of pre-teens at Arie Crown Hebrew Day School are already taking  some wise words to heart. “It shows us how our words are really important, and how they impact people for...
The Independent

Facebook parent Meta to remove sensitive ad categories

Facebook’s parent company Meta says it will remove sensitive ad targeting options related to health, race or ethnicity, political affiliation, religion or sexual orientation beginning on Jan. 19. Currently, advertisers can target people who have expressed interest in issues, public figures or organizations connected to these topics. That information comes from tracking user activity on Facebook Instagram and other platforms the company owns.For instance, someone who’s shown interest in “same-sex marriage” may be shown an ad from a non-profit supporting same-sex marriage. But the categories could also be misused and Meta, formerly Facebook, has been under intense scrutiny from...
WTNH

Prince Harry says he warned Twitter CEO of U.S. Capitol riot

Britain's Prince Harry has sharply attacked the failure of social media companies to challenge hate online, revealing that he warned the chief executive of Twitter ahead of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots that the site was being used to stage political unrest.
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Is Instagram toxic for teens? Psychologists, social media experts tackle the question

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Is Instagram toxic for teens? Internal research conducted by Facebook that was recently released online has some psychologists and politicians asking that question. According to the research, one in five teenagers said Instagram made them feel worse about themselves by way of three major categories: social comparison, social pressure and negative interactions with […]
ZDNet

These websites have let their users down the most this year

Mark Zuckerberg-owned platforms, such as Facebook and Instagram, have faced plenty of problems over the past decade, with one of the most recent occurring in October 2021, when both social media apps and WhatsApp faced outages for more than 24 hours. Facebook's outage extended to all of the companies apps...
