All Ranch Rodeo

Taylor Hanchey made history when she became the first female ever to make two pro rodeos in the same year. Now, she is looking to end the season on a high note. Hanchey, 31, is a two-time Wrangler National Finals barrel racing qualifier. In her first year actively competing in the WPRA/PRCA Breakaway Roping, Hanchey punched her ticket to compete at the second National Finals of Breakaway Roping which will be held at The Orleans in December.

SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO