All Ranch Rodeo

BROOKINGS – Giddyap! And gear up! The Brookings PRCA Rodeo presented by First Premier Bank Premier Bankcard rides into the Swiftel Center with back-to-back performances starting at 7:30 p.m. both Friday, Nov. 5, and Saturday, Nov. 6. Tickets are on sale now at the Swiftel Center ticket office and online at www.Ticketmaster.com.
Taylor Hanchey made history when she became the first female ever to make two pro rodeos in the same year. Now, she is looking to end the season on a high note. Hanchey, 31, is a two-time Wrangler National Finals barrel racing qualifier. In her first year actively competing in the WPRA/PRCA Breakaway Roping, Hanchey punched her ticket to compete at the second National Finals of Breakaway Roping which will be held at The Orleans in December.
After a year's absence because of the pandemic, the Las Vegas Days Rodeo, celebrating Las Vegas' Wild West history, will return to the Core Arena at the Plaza Hotel & Casino in downtown Las Vegas Nov. 12 and 13. Formerly known as Helldorado Days, the event in the outdoor equestrian...
From the Red River to the Rio Grande — it’s a Texas high school tradition that’s… *grown over the years. This Typewriter Rodeo poem came by request from Texas Standard listener Linda Newman. She observed homecoming mums used to be real and about the size of a grapefruit. Now, she says they’re artificial and bigger than a football!
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Women’s Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) announced their 2021 Committee and Contract Awards and San Angelo’s Stock Show and Rodeo won the award for 2021 Large Rodeo of the Year, according to the WPRA on Friday, October 29, 2021. In a statement on the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo website, […]
SHREVEPORT, La. - Sunday marked the Louisiana Rodeo Cowboys Association Finals Rodeo at the State Fair of Louisiana. Herberts Town and Country and the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission presented this year's rodeo. Over $250,000 was awarded in cash prizes to the top cowboys. First for all-around cowboy was Savion Elias who...
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Rodeo Austin is again partnering with Ryan Sanders Sports & Entertainment to host Bulls in the Ballpark, presented by Lone Star Ag Credit. Bulls in the Ballpark will feature two nights of some of the toughest bull riders facing off against the rowdiest bulls in a PRCA Division 1 Xtreme Bull Riding.
Twelve-year-old Parker Guy of Bethel earned the title Champion Roper of the National Team Roping League’s Explosion event Oct. 23 in Statesboro, Georgia. The event was sponsored by Total Feeds. The 2,200-person competition is one of the largest in the southeast and featured adult team ropers from 16 different states.
Tony McDowell made quite the impression on the rodeo world this year. After becoming a 2021 state champion in bareback and bull riding, McDowell was named the Georgia High School Rodeo Association (GHSRA) Rookie of the Year. The young rider has big aspirations, including competition at the professional level. With...
A spur of the moment sheep riding competition when he was younger led Weston Sullivan to where he is today. He took up the sport around the age of four, showcasing natural ability that saw him qualify to compete in the National Junior Bullriders National Finals in Shawnee, Oklahoma two years later.
GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Stampede Rodeo makes its return to Cool Insuring Arena this weekend for two days of rodeo action. Canceled in 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic, the Adirondack Stampede Rodeo returns for its 30th year at the Glens Falls arena. Action gets under way for the Professional...
LUBBOCK, Texas– Head to Cook’s Garage and enjoy the Pro Rodeo at the 1st Annual Cook’s Rodeo Days benefiting TTU Rodeo! The event will be hosted November 5th through the 7th with many activities to enjoy so watch the full video for more details!
MCCALLA, Ala. — Since the age of 6, Rodney Howard, of McCalla, has loved riding horses. He started out on horses with saddles. Now, the 13-year-old cowboy has mastered riding untamed bucking horses. Howard, a 2021 Junior Champion Bareback Rider, secured a spot in the International Miniature Rodeo Association's World...
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Bud Light will be hosting the 26th Annual World Championship Ranch Rodeo. The first show will be starting Thursday November 11, at the Civic Center. To purchase tickets, click here. For details on the WRCA Rodeo, click here.
With four rodeos under their belt, the Texas A&M women’s rodeo team has taken home three first place finishes and are expected to take home one more beginning tomorrow in Conroe. The team will be competing at the Sam Houston State University rodeo at the Lonestar Expo Center from Nov....
