Craving fried chicken? Make it this air fryer version that is flavorful yet suitable for a variety of dietary restrictions. "Just because you’re living with food allergies or intolerances doesn’t mean you have to miss out on Game Day treats," says Traci Weintraub of Gracefully Fed. "At Gracefully Fed, my goal is to remind people that they can have both. You can enjoy the food you crave, while also nourishing your body in the way that’s best for you. This recipe is dairy-free and gluten-free, but just as delicious [as traditional fried chicken]."

