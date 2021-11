The boss of Sainsbury’s has reassured customers there “will be plenty of food” this Christmas despite the supply chain crisis. Retailers have warned recently that disruption to the global supply chain due to Covid-19 and a shortage of lorry drivers is likely to affect Christmas supermarket shelves.There is estimated to be a shortfall of around 100,000 lorry drivers in the UK, and soaring energy prices have also added to the cost of food production and logistics.Farmers have also been forced to throw away an “unprecedented” amount of food because they do to have the staff to pick, process and deliver...

RETAIL ・ 14 DAYS AGO