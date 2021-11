All the evergreen truths about defending great quarterbacks — the need to pressure and disguise — now apply to the Chargers’ Justin Herbert. Last season’s Offensive Rookie of the Year, Hebert has taken his game to a new level in 2021 and elevated the Bolts with him. He’s completed 65.4% of his passes for 1,771 yards, 14 touchdowns, and four picks in a half-dozen games. Earlier this week, Bill Belichick said he expects Herbert to rank among the NFL’s best quarterbacks for a long time.

