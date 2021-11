The shares of Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) are running into resistance at the 1,000-day moving average, which has been in place since 2016, while approaching the equity's 2015 and 2019 lows. Plus, talks of U.S. President Joe Biden releasing oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) could hurt prices, while the adoption of electric vehicles (EV) may depress demand. In other words, now could be the perfect opportunity to bet on a move lower for XOM.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO