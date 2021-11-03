Record-setting performance by MSU's Prescott highlighted emotional 2015 win in Arkansas

Quarterback Dak Prescott, one of the all-time greats at Mississippi State, was an easy choice for a Bulldogs All-Decade Team. AP | File

Every week, our Mississippi State athletics reporter Stefan Krajisnik will provide a ‘rewatchable’ in which he’ll reach into the archives and find a game, play or moment relevant to that week’s upcoming matchup for MSU and relive it. Ahead of Week 10, here's a look back at MSU's 51-50 comeback win against Arkansas in 2015.

STARKVILLE — The camera operator couldn’t even believe what happened as ESPN’s end zone camera aimed up toward the uprights while the kick didn’t even make it beyond the line of scrimmage.

Arkansas — trailing 51-50 at home on Nov. 21, 2015, against Mississippi State with 46 seconds left — lined up for a potential game-winning field goal off the foot of Cole Hedlund.

But as the camera aimed toward where the ball should have gone, Mississippi State’s Beniquez Brown broke through the offensive line and swatted the kick before landing on top of it to give possession back to MSU.

The block bailed out an MSU defense that allowed Arkansas to score on seven of its first 11 drives of the game.

But the block also gave the ball back to Dak Prescott to run out a win that belonged to him.

»Growing in real time: Mike Leach praises MSU's mental strength against UK

Mississippi State trailed 42-31 entering the fourth quarter with no momentum on its side as Arkansas was in the midst of a 28-0 run.

Prescott responded by leading an 11-play, 74-yard drive capped off by his three-yard touchdown run to make it 42-38.

After a rare Arkansas punt, Prescott countered with a 13-play, 64-yard drive. That resulted in a 10-yard touchdown pass to De'Runnya Wilson.

Arkansas scored to retake the lead, but Prescott had one more touchdown in store.

MSU used just 2 ½ minutes to drive 82 yards in six plays — highlighted by a 45-yard pass to Brandon Holloway and a 14-yard touchdown pass to Fred Ross.

»SEC honors: MSU's Rogers and Sharp given weekly awards

It capped off a night where it looked as though Prescott and Dan Mullen were running the Air Raid offense MSU will feature at Arkansas this weekend.

Prescott finished the game completing 38-of-50 attempts for 508 yards, five touchdowns and one interception.

The 508 yards in the air remain second-most for an MSU quarterback in a single game, behind only K.J. Costello and his 623 yards at LSU last season.

Arkansas’ final drive was a heartbreaker for the home fans as UA went 77 yards in nine plays to get itself in position for a 29-yard field goal attempt.

MSU’s players rushed to the sideline in celebration while Hedlund looked toward the scoreboard in disbelief for a replay.

Mullen gave a double-fist-pump as Prescott took a knee to end the game and close out an emotional win for Mississippi State.

The win was MSU’s first after freshman defensive lineman Keith Joseph Jr. and his father Keith Joseph Sr. died in a car accident on Nov. 6.