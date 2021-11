Los Angeles- based fashion designer Nichole Lynel will be expanding her luxury fashion brand, NL The Label, into Nordstrom this upcoming holiday season. The owner of not just one, but two fashion brands, her other line, Shop Nichole Lynel, became a million dollar business in less than a year. While managing her ever-growing empire, Lynel launched NL The Label in 2018 to further experiment with her creativity and to offer more high-fashion designs. Since launching, Lynel’s designs have been beloved by celebrities and seen on red carpets, movies, music videos and of course countless timelines.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 9 DAYS AGO