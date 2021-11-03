CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Weakening finances at Chinese developers put pressure on Beijing to act

By Samuel Shen, Vidya Ranganathan
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ca1vV_0clDEmS700

SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Third-quarter earnings from China's property sector and ancillary industries show that Beijing's crackdown on rampant borrowing is inflicting pain far beyond just the embattled China Evergrande Group and could force the authorities to ease policy.

Evergrande's (3333.HK) long-drawn debt crisis has not spilled into China's broader financial markets as feared, but the worsening health of China's $5 trillion property sector is testing Beijing's resolve to press on with painful structural reforms.

"Evergrande is not too big to fail, but the sector is," said Ronald Chan, Hong Kong-based Asia head of equities at Manulife Investment Management.

"Any consequent, potential impact on property prices in China will be detrimental."

Seven of the top 10 China-listed developers by revenue, including China Vanke Co (000002.SZ) and Greenland Holdings Corp (600606.SS), posted sharp falls in net profit during the July-September period, according to their quarterly reports.

Greenland's earnings dropped 27% while Vanke's profit fell 23% compared with a year earlier. Risesun Real Estate Development's (002146.SZ) profit tumbled 61%.

The list doesn't include Hong Kong-listed Chinese developers including Evergrande, Country Garden Holdings (2007.HK), or Guangzhou R&F Properties (2777.HK), which don't need to disclose third-quarter results under local rules.

A separate list of 20 major China-listed developers tracked by Citic Securities, which includes firms such as Gemdale Corp and Yango Group (000671.SZ) paints a picture of lower margins, shrinking cash piles, and rising balance sheet risks.

The slowdown in the property market following tough measures this year to cool a frothy market, including lending curbs, property price caps and land sales restrictions, is hitting other parts of the economy.

Reflecting the collateral damage, China-listed makers of construction materials including cement, glass and home furnishing, recorded a 7% fall in third-quarter profit on average, according to Changjiang Securities.

Suzhou Gold Mantis Construction Decoration Co (002081.SZ), a major building decoration engineering firm, reported a 52.6% drop in net profit while sales tumbled 31%. The company, which counts Evergrande as a client, said it is actively pursuing the 4.3 billion yuan ($672 million) in receivables owed by the heavily-indebted developer.

Property market woes "impact the real economy more than the financial markets, where prices were quickly adjusted to prevent wider contagion," said Wei Yao, chief economist for APAC & China at Societe Generale Corporate and Investment Banking.

"What we're seeing is more like a slow motion correction, rather than a fast-moving crisis," which will potentially lead to a deeper, and longer slowdown in China, barring stimulus, she said.

China's financial regulators have already asked banks not to overreact in implementing property lending curbs, after the world's second-largest economy grew just 4.9% in the third quarter, the slowest pace in a year.

The People's Bank of China has resorted to targeted easing, keeping cash conditions just comfortable and rates steady since cutting them at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Some economists say more policy support is warranted.

Ren Zeping, economist at Soochow Securities, urged the government this week to "lend its hand" as the economy loses steam amid the property market stagnation, credit tightening and rising raw material costs.

Societe Generale's Yao said China should further lower financing costs this year - through cuts to the amount of cash banks must keep as reserve and benchmark lending rates - to prevent economic growth from falling below the critical 4% pace in 2022.

"Chinese policymakers are willing to tolerate deeper slowdown" to move forward with structural reforms, she said. "But it's a delicate balance. If you don't lend your hand in a timely manner, it could be too late to rescue the economy."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

China's 'Single's Day' shopping fest subdued by tech crackdown

China on Thursday held a subdued version of its annual "Single's Day" shopping spree, shorn of the usual boasting on sales volume as the country's chastened e-commerce sector kept a lower profile amid a government crackdown on platforms such as those operated by Alibaba. Platforms operated by Alibaba and its closest competitor JD.com reported combined sales of $115 billion last year.
RETAIL
Reuters

Chinese chipmaker says top executive, board members, quit

SHANGHAI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - China's largest chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (0981.HK), said its vice-chairman has resigned in a leadership reshuffle less than a year after he took the role. Chiang, a former research director at Taiwan's TSMC (2330.TW), joined SMIC in late December. The company said he had...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Economy#Beijing#Yuan#Chinese#China Evergrande Group#Vanke Co Lrb#Greenland Holdings Corp#Ss#Country Garden Holdings#Guangzhou R F Properties#Citic Securities#Gemdale Corp#Yango Group
Reuters

China's factory inflation hits 26-year high as power crunch bites

BEIJING, Nov 10 (Reuters) - China's factory gate inflation hit a 26-year high in October as coal prices soared amid a power crunch in the country's industrial heartland, further squeezing profit margins for producers and heightening stagflation concerns. The producer price index (PPI) climbed 13.5% from a year earlier, faster...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Beijing's 'Ice Cube' capacity capped at 20% as COVID-19 measure

BEIJING, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Attendance for curling events at Beijing's "Ice Cube" will be limited to 20% of capacity as a COVID-19 prevention measure, the venue's general manager told China's Global Times newspaper in an article published late on Thursday. The Games will take place from Feb. 4-20, without...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Glencore assurances on Chad pave way for IMF lending program -sources

LONDON/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Glencore has offered assurances over the restructuring of Chad’s more than $1 billion commercial debt, paving the way for the International Monetary Fund to move forward on a lending program, sources familiar with the matter said. Chad in January became the first country to request a debt...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Reuters

Australia, NZ dlrs on the ropes after another rough week

SYDNEY, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars faced a second week of painful losses on Friday as their U.S. cousin benefited from the prospect of earlier rate hikes, while breaks of multiple chart supports encouraged algorithmic sellers. The Aussie was huddled at $0.7286, having shed 1.5%...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Dollar ticks up ahead of U.S. inflation test

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The dollar nudged up against major peers on Wednesday after weakening in the past three days with investors taking little risk ahead of U.S. inflation data which could shine some light on how fast the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates. The U.S. consumer price...
BUSINESS
AFP

China's slowdown raises questions for global economy

The Chinese economy, weighed down by electricity shortages and a vast real estate crisis, has lost its luster recently, to the point where economists are starting to question its impact on the global growth it has helped drive for more than 20 years. Beyond the real estate crisis, a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy had been anticipated by many economists as the Chinese government, which is anxious to reduce debt, slows down investments by local authorities and tightens conditions for bank loans.
ECONOMY
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht, S. Korean won lead gains among Asian currencies

Nov 12 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR ` Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 114.250 114.05 -0.18 Sing dlr 1.355 1.3541 -0.07 Taiwan dlr 27.833 27.84 +0.03 Korean won 1178.600 1180.8 +0.19 Baht 32.800 32.87 +0.21 Peso 50.030 50.03 +0.00 Rupiah 14260.000 14260 +0.00 Rupee 74.510 74.51 +0.00 Ringgit 4.167 4.166 -0.02 Yuan 6.397 6.39 -0.10 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 114.250 103.24 -9.64 Sing dlr 1.355 1.3209 -2.52 Taiwan dlr 27.833 28.483 +2.34 Korean won 1178.600 1086.20 -7.84 Baht 32.800 29.96 -8.66 Peso 50.030 48.01 -4.04 Rupiah 14260.000 14040 -1.54 Rupee 74.510 73.07 -1.94 Ringgit 4.167 4.0400 -3.05 Yuan 6.397 6.5283 +2.06 (Compiled by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
MARKETS
Reuters

Biden, China's Xi expected to meet virtually on Monday - sources

WASHINGTON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are expected to hold a virtual summit on Monday, sources said, amid tensions over trade, human rights and military activities. Washington and Beijing have been sparring on issues from the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic to...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

India cbank chief says fuel excise duty cut is inflation positive

MUMBAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Indian government's move to reduce taxes on petrol and diesel earlier this month will be significantly positive for inflation, Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das said on Wednesday adding that growth impulses have become stronger. The central bank had earlier flagged the risk...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Cash-strapped Evergrande raises $144m before payment deadline

Crisis-hit property developer Evergrande has managed to raise around $144 million by slashing its stake in an internet company, days before a looming debt interest payment deadline. In October, Evergrande managed to avert default twice after making overdue interest payments to offshore bond holders.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

222K+
Followers
237K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy