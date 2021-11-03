UK developer announces 1.3 GW of solar capacity and 2 GWh of batteries

Solar Energy Trade Shows has announced a new brand for SPI, ESI, and Smart Energy Week arriving in 2022. Beginning in January, SPI, ESI, and Smart Energy Week will become “RE+”. RE+ is the natural evolution of the industry's premier clean energy event. After almost 20 years, it's the next step to support the nation's sustainable energy future. As the clean energy industry evolved to work holistically in unison towards an affordable, reliable, and sustainable future, SPI stayed ahead of this collective shift and diversified over the years to accommodate emerging trends and complementary technologies, solidifying its place in the market as the harbinger of the future greater renewable energy market. RE+ will focus on uniting clean energy solutions to stimulate the economy, create new jobs, and solidify a strong energy marketplace.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO