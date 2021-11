What hurts more these days than driving by a gas station and seeing those horrid prices for a gallon of gas? Not much, right? As we sit now, the average price per gallon of gas in Cedar Rapids is $3.24 according to Gas Buddy. In Waterloo, it's a bit lower with an average of $3.14 a gallon. Still, not cheap. Especially when you consider the cost in 2020 was an average of $2.08 (average in September 2020).

