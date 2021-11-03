CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa COVID Numbers Soaring… But NOT in Humans

By Johnny Marks
 8 days ago
THe COVID-19 pandemic has dragged on for almost two years now. For many, myself included, things are more normal than in 2020. I've gone out to eat, I have gone to sporting events and concerts, etc. Still, COVID is here. It's always looming and still snatching headlines including this one. Buuut,...

MDH: COVID Numbers on The Rise In Minnesota

(KNSI) – The Minnesota Department of Health says COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Minnesota, and recent numbers are the highest seen in 2021. MDH reported 20 new COVID deaths and 7,173 new positive cases. The department says the newly reported cases don’t include everyone. Officials say that COVID-19 case...
Significant Number of Workers Are Asleep on the Job But Not in Iowa

So if you hear dead air, just assume I dozed off because I didn't get enough sleep. It's a crazy time in the world these days and "work/life balance" has become more important yet more elusive than ever. It's a time when folks are holding on for dear life to their jobs because they see so many others having theirs fall by the wayside. It leads to long hours at the office (or home office). It's well documented that lack of proper sleep can impact our effectiveness on the job, to the point where a new survey says 1 in 4 people actually fall asleep AT WORK.
Researchers believe deer in Iowa are contracting COVID from humans

Results of a new scientific study published this week indicate that a significant portion of the deer population in Iowa could be infected with COVID, and that some of those positive deer cases may be a result of human transmission. At least 75% of samples collected from 283 white-tailed deer...
COVID Widespread Among Iowa Deer

THURSDAY, Nov. 4, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The discovery that up to 80% of white-tailed deer in Iowa may be infected with COVID-19 has scientists worried that the animals could become a reservoir for variants that could come back to haunt humans. In the new study, samples were collected lymph...
Iowa Ranks Number One In Country For Most Affordable Personal Auto Insurance

The Iowa Insurance Division has announced that Iowa is now ranked number one in the United States for the most affordable personal auto insurance. The recent study, conducted by the Insurance Research Council, utilizes a matrix that includes ratios of the average auto insurance expenditures to median household income. That data is then used to measure and compare auto insurance affordability over time and across jurisdictions. “Affordable auto insurance is good news for Iowans,” says Iowa Insurance Commissioner, Doug Ommen. “With Iowa’s ability to keep the cost drivers of insurance down and with a competitive market that provides many options for consumers to choose from, I look forward to Iowa continuing to lead in this area.” Those making the top five in affordability behind Iowa include: North Dakota, Hawaii, New Hampshire and Virginia. The five states with the least affordable personal auto insurance include: Georgia, Mississippi, Michigan, Florida and Louisiana. A link to the full study can be found below.
Iowa prepares for child COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Iowa was preparing to launch the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine even before the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave its final approval on Tuesday. A CDC advisory panel recommended the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday for children ages 5 to 11. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed off, making kids across the U.S. eligible for […] The post Iowa prepares for child COVID-19 vaccine rollout appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Have You Seen the ‘Prairie Chicken’ in Iowa?

In the late 19th century, it was common to see hundreds if not thousands of Prairie Chickens in Iowa thanks to our state’s tallgrass prairies. One report – many, many years ago -- estimated around 33,000 birds in one flight, a half a mile long and 50 yards wide. But that was long, long ago. The last Prairie Chicken disappeared from Ringgold County in 1956. One was heard in Appanoose County in 1955.
Pediatric COVID vaccines arriving in Iowa

Shots are going in arms in Marshall County for 5-11 year olds who are newly eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. County health director Pat Thompson was delivering pediatric vaccine doses to area health clinics Wednesday. She said doses are available at McFarland Clinic, UnityPoint, Primary Health Care and Hy-Vee.
Take A Look Around the ‘Children of the Corn’ House in Iowa

PLEASE NOTE THAT THIS IS PUBLIC PROPERTY AND THAT UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES SHOULD ANYONE ENTER THE PROPERTY OR THEY WILL FACE PROSECUTION. Plenty of movies have been filmed right here in Iowa over the years. From 'Field of Dreams' to 'Bridges of Madison County' Iowa has been portrayed as an idyllic spot and a great location for films.
What Iowa Will Receive From The Newly Passed Infrastructure Bill

It's been a running joke for several presidential administrations. They proclaim that 'it's infrastructure week'! Our nation's roads and bridges are in bad shape, and Iowa is among the worst states in the country. Last week, a bipartisan infrastructure bill finally passed through Congress and will be signed into law by President Biden. But what does this mean for Iowa's roads?
Iowa’s “Newest” City was Visited by Oprah

Maharishi Vedic City in Jefferson County is the only town in Iowa to be incorporated in the 21st Century. While most Iowa cities were established in the 1800s or 1900s, this town became official 20 years ago this month. (November 2001) What makes this city unique is that it’s a...
Michigan is About to Get Hit with Hazardous Winter Weather – Here’s Where

Lower Michigan is finally getting some of its first snowflakes of the season, and that’s all fun and games until the roads get slippery. I personally hate driving in winter weather. Whether it’s snow or ice, it’s not fun, and the first snowfall of the season usually has people driving as if they’ve never seen the white stuff.
This Is Why People Don’t Take Oklahoma’s Medical Weed Seriously

Back in the runup to the landmark 2018 medical marijuana vote here in Oklahoma, the case was paved by every proponent as a medical necessity. That marijuana was an alternative medicine to the opioids that have caused havoc across the country. It made sense and the majority of Oklahomans agreed as shown by the large margin of the passing vote.
