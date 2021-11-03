Iowa COVID Numbers Soaring… But NOT in Humans

The Iowa Insurance Division has announced that Iowa is now ranked number one in the United States for the most affordable personal auto insurance. The recent study, conducted by the Insurance Research Council, utilizes a matrix that includes ratios of the average auto insurance expenditures to median household income. That data is then used to measure and compare auto insurance affordability over time and across jurisdictions. “Affordable auto insurance is good news for Iowans,” says Iowa Insurance Commissioner, Doug Ommen. “With Iowa’s ability to keep the cost drivers of insurance down and with a competitive market that provides many options for consumers to choose from, I look forward to Iowa continuing to lead in this area.” Those making the top five in affordability behind Iowa include: North Dakota, Hawaii, New Hampshire and Virginia. The five states with the least affordable personal auto insurance include: Georgia, Mississippi, Michigan, Florida and Louisiana. A link to the full study can be found below.

IOWA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO