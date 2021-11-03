Harlan focusing on one play at a time ahead of quarterfinal clash with Nevada

(Harlan) Harlan has outscored their last three opponents 163-0. Next up for the mighty Cyclones is #6 Nevada on Friday. The Cubs enter with a mark of 9-1.

We’ll have undefeated and top ranked Harlan on the air in this Class 3A quarterfinal. Head coach Todd Bladt says Nevada has a lot of size. “There’s some big boys in there and they work together really well. They are well coached up front. There’s no doubt about that. Their schemes are really well put together. On defense they fly around. Their defensive ends cause some nightmares for quarterbacks. I think they have around 12 sacks between the two of them. You get that kind of action when the inside guys are doing their job.”

Quarterback James Edwards has both rushed and passed for over 1,000 yards to lead an offense that averages 38.7 points per game. “Their quarterback is really quick. I don’t know if I’ve seen anybody take him down one-on-one. He’s a pretty efficient runner and he throws the ball well too. Over 60% is his completion percentage.” Bladt says Caeden DaSilva is a really good athlete on the outside. He’s caught 32 passes for 690 yards and eight TD’s with an average of 21.6 yards per catch.

Harlan is one win away from returning to the dome where their season ended last year with a disappointing loss to North Scott in the finals. There’s no doubt the Cyclones want to put a better foot forward this time around, but Bladt insists they are taking it one step at a time. “The main focus we have is the first play on Friday night. Our guys don’t look ahead to much. We like to control what we can control and the only thing in football you can control is what you do on the next play.”

Connor Frame caught three touchdown passes in last week’s 45-0 win over Ballard. For the season Frame has 39 grabs for 878 yards and 19 TD’s. The single season 11-player record for TD catches is 23, held by Ar-We-Va’s Tyler Tryon from 1992.