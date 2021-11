US-based golf accessories brand Zero Friction is preparing for the 2022 season with the opening of two new offices in the US and a new International office in London, England. Zero Friction has opened its first international sales office in London to manage the growth of the company throughout the UK, Europe and the Middle East. Managing Director Frank Harrington, who has over 20 years golf industry experience, is a native of England and has a complete understanding of the markets across these regions.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO