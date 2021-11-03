CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Shipping group CMA CGM to buy Los Angeles’ FMS container terminal

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – Shipping group CMA CGM has agreed to acquire the Fenix Marine Services (FMS) container terminal at the port of Los Angeles in a deal worth around $2 billion that will extend its presence in a crucial hub for transpacific trade. CMA CGM currently has a 10%...

wixx.com

Comments / 0

Related
gcaptain.com

CMA CGM and ENGIE Forge Long-Term Partnership On Decarbonized Marine Fuel

French shipping giant CMA CGM has announced a long-term strategic partnership with French utility company ENGIE to help develop decarbonized fuel for shipping. The strategic and industrial partnership has the ambition of supporting the development of a synthetic methane and liquefied biomethane (BioLNG) bunker fuel, including the associated production and distribution industries for those fuels.
INDUSTRY
Fast Company

Sensor ships: Why smart containers are the future of shipping

The transportation of cargo around the world is routine business for the shipping industry, but delivering about 11 billion tons of goods a year is a process that is fraught with risk. In November 2020, the ONE Apus container ship travelling from southern China to the U.S. lost more than...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fms#Container Shipping#Terminals#Reuters#The Fenix Marine Services#Eqt
Business Insider

Los Angeles port chiefs will take daily data snapshots of containers and may delay plan to issue $100 fees if the situation improves

From Monday, the port of Los Angeles will begin taking daily data snapshots of import containers sitting at terminals to measure the length of time they've spent there. Port officials announced the move in a press release. They also discussed their vote to implement a 90-day "excess dwell fee," which limits how long container ships can sit at terminals.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
theloadstar.com

Cosco bites the charter bullet, while CMA CGM buys more ships

Ocean carriers are turning the heads of non-operating containership owners with “offers they can’t refuse” in their fervent buying spree. Oslo-headquartered MPC Container Ships announced last week it had agreed the sale of six of its 74-vessel feedership fleet, reversing the stock exchange-listed company’s exponential growth strategy. The sale of...
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. Postal Service 2021 loss cut nearly in half to $4.9 billion, as shipping and packages revenue jumps 12%

The U.S. Postal Service reported Wednesday that its net loss for fiscal 2020 ending Sept. 30 narrowed 46.3%, to $4.93 billion from $9.18 billion a year ago. The adjusted loss, which excludes workers' compensation adjustments which are outside of management's control, narrowed to $6.86 billion from $7.57 billion. Total revenue rose 5.3% to $77.04 billion, while total operating expenses slipped 0.4% to $81.84 billion. Revenue for shipping and packages jumped 12.2% to $32.01 billion, while volume edged up 3.5% to 7.58 billion pieces, driven largely by a surge in e-commerce resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and record holiday volume. "This surge has begun to abate as the economy continues to recover and market competition intensifies; however, Shipping and Packages volume remain higher than pre-pandemic levels," the USPS said in a statement. Elsewhere, revenue for first-class mail declined 2.1% to $23.28 billion and for marketing mail grew 4.9% to $14.59 billion.
INDUSTRY
CBS Seattle

Supply Chain Issues: How Global Shortages Are Affecting Consumers Nationwide

(CBS Baltimore) — The many steps that brings a product to a customer is known as the supply chain. But right now store shelves are partly empty, deliveries are delayed, and prices are rising. Bottlenecks at many steps along the way are keeping products out of the hands of consumers. When the supply chain will return to normal is anyone’s guess. And the economy is paying the price. The supply chain for any given company can start with suppliers of raw materials and other inputs. Once a product is made, it travels along the network from the factory to a warehouse...
INDUSTRY
101 WIXX

Southwest, IAG agree to buy sustainable aviation fuel made from wood waste

(Reuters) – Southwest Airlines and British Airways-owner IAG agreed to purchase nearly 300 million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel created from woody biomass at a Mississippi biorefinery, the companies said on Wednesday. The aviation industry has thrown its weight behind SAF as a way to make flying more environmentally friendly...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
101 WIXX

China’s CanSino requests emergency use approval for vaccine in Brazil

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – China’s CanSino Biologics Inc has applied for emergency use authorization in Brazil for its COVID-19 vaccine, Brazil’s health regulator Anvisa said on Wednesday. Anvisa canceled an earlier request from CanSino in June after the laboratory cut ties with its Brazilian representative Belcher Farmaceutica Ltda. Anvisa said...
WORLD
The Jewish Press

Supermarket Chain Owner Rami Levy Expelled from Committee Meeting as Investigation of Price Fixing Intensifies

During a heated discussion in the Knesset Economic Affairs Committee on the cost of living in Israel, Committee Chairman MK Michael Biton (Blue&White) and MK Ofir Sofer (Religious Zionism) asked Rami Levy, owner of the supermarket chain that bears his name, to reveal his company’s gross profit margin and accused him of deceiving the public. In response, Levy said he did not know who those MKs were, at which point Chairman Biton expelled him from the meeting, saying, “You will not speak disrespectfully like that in here.”
MIDDLE EAST
101 WIXX

Analysis-China property financing tweaks fall short of investor expectations

BEIJING (Reuters) – China will stand firm on policies to curb excess borrowing by property developers even as it makes financing tweaks to help home buyers and meet “reasonable” demand amid an industry liquidity crunch, say bankers and analysts. Investors are worried about wider contagion from the property sector which...
ECONOMY
101 WIXX

Coach owner raises 2022 forecasts as strong demand outshines supply crunch

(Reuters) -Coach handbag maker Tapestry Inc raised its annual sales and profit forecasts on Thursday, boosted by a strong rebound in demand for luxury goods even as global supply chain bottlenecks threaten to create a shortage of products. Shares of the Stuart Weitzman owner rose 10% in premarket trade, as...
BUSINESS
101 WIXX

Britain’s OSB posts 8% rise in lending on strong housing demand

(Reuters) – British lender OSB reported on Thursday an 8% increase in its underlying net loans for the nine months ended September and stood by its growth forecasts for the year, driven mainly by strong housing demand as the economy emerges from the pandemic. Loan volumes at lenders like OSB...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy