Carlos Correa is the lifeline of this Astros team in many ways. (Photo by F. Carter Smith) Even as the Atlanta Braves continue to giddily jump around on the field he calls home, a field littered with piles of blue, silver and gold confetti at the moment, Carlos Correa gets up in front of his teammates and pours his heart out. And shows why he’s one of the best leaders in all of sports in the process.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO