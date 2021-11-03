CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanese carry ‘worthless’ stacks of cash after currency crash

Cover picture for the articleBEIRUT (Reuters) – Restaurant owner Antoine Haddad has been in business for over 35 years but says he is running out of hope as Lebanon struggles with one of the deepest financial crises of modern times. The Lebanese pound lost around 90% of its value in the past two...

