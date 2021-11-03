U.S. private payrolls rise strongly in October -ADP

JPY Outperforms, Risk-Off, Metals Soar, Bond Yields Slump. Summary: The Aussie Dollar tumbled, despite a broadly based weaker Greenback. Upbeat October Payrolls initially lifted US bond yields which turned lower at the close of trading. The US economy created 534,000 Jobs, better than median expectations of 452,000 and September’s poor 194,000. October Unemployment improved to 4.6% from 4.8%, and better than forecasts at 4.7%. Wages were unchanged at 0.4%, matching estimates. In late New York trade, the US 10-year bond yield settled at 1.53%, which was a whopping 8 basis points lower than where it opened (1.61%). Two-year US rates dipped to 0.40% from 0.42%. FX followed bond rates lower. The Dollar Index (USD/DXY) which measures the value of the Greenback against a basket of 6 major currencies, reversed gains to finish 0.14% lower to 94.22. Following the release of the US Jobs report, the DXY hit a new high this year at 94.62 (94.32 Friday open). Speculative Dollar long bets pared their positions after the strong Payrolls report failed to sustain an initial move higher for the Greenback. Against the yield sensitive Japanese Yen, the US Dollar slumped 0.47% to 113.30 (113.78). The Euro (EUR/USD) grinded higher, up a modest 0.07% to 1.1568 (1.1555). Sterling, battered on Thursday after the Bank of England failed to lift rates, eased further to 1.3480 from 1.3500 (Friday’s opening). The Australian Dollar continued its underperformance, hitting an overnight, and 3-week low at 0.7360, and settling unchanged at 0.7400. Lower US bond yields pushed the Greenback modestly lower against most Asian and Emerging Market currencies. The USD/CNH pair dipped to 6.3940 (6.3965) while USD/SGD settled at 1.3497 from 1.3510. Commodities were stronger. Spot Gold prices finished 1.3% higher to USD 1,817.00 (USD 1,791.00). Brent Crude Oil prices soared 2.45% to USD 82.50.

