India’s top refiner plans thousands of electric car charging stations

Cover picture for the articleNEW DELHI (Reuters) – Indian Oil Corp (IOC) will set up 10,000 electric vehicle charging stations in the next three years and is drawing up plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions from its operations to aid the country’s net zero carbon target by 2070, its chairman said on Wednesday....

