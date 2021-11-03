CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shipping group CMA CGM to buy Los Angeles’ FMS container terminal

By Syndicated Content
WNMT AM 650
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – Shipping group CMA CGM has agreed to acquire the Fenix Marine Services (FMS) container terminal at the port of Los Angeles in a deal worth around $2 billion that will extend its presence in a crucial hub for transpacific trade. CMA CGM currently has a 10%...

wnmtradio.com

#Fms#Container Shipping#Terminals#Reuters#The Fenix Marine Services#Eqt
