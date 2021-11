In 2005, Resident Evil 4 hit store shelves as a GameCube exclusive and reinvented the wheel in nearly every way it could. Beyond just shaking up the Resident Evil franchise, the impact Leon’s adventure made on the industry as a whole has continued to define both horror games and shooters for over a decade since its release. With nearly annual re-releases across every thinkable platform (including twice on PC), I’ve come to know this game like the back of my hand — if not better, to be honest. There’s no corner, no nook, no pixel of this game that I haven’t become intimately familiar with over my many, many revisits to this classic horror shooter. I was very confident that I had squeezed every last drop I could out of Resident Evil 4 — until now.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO