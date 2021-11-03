CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi revises way to change gender on driver’s license

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZB9Vl_0clD6O8e00

Mississippi is simplifying the process for people to change their gender designation on driver’s licenses or identification cards issued by the state Department of Public Safety.

The Sun Herald reported the department in October created a form people can fill out to change their gender marker on the licenses or ID cards from male to female or female to male. The form does not have a nonbinary option.

The form must be signed by a medical or social service provider who agrees with the person’s own gender designation.

Previously, a Mississippi resident who wanted to change the gender marker on their license had to first amend their birth certificate, which requires a court order and medical documentation.

Alexandra Dogwood grew up in Mississippi and told the Sun Herald she recently moved back from Missouri. Dogwood, who identifies as a transgender woman, had already legally changed her name and had completed a gender designation form in Missouri.

Dogwood said when she went to get a new Mississippi driver’s license in Hattiesburg, employees would not give her one because the sex on her Mississippi birth certificate did not match her Missouri paperwork and license. The employees said the birth certificate was the only document they could accept. Mississippi, Missouri and most other states are part of a compact to recognize each other’s driver’s licenses.

Dogwood said employees addressed her as “sir,” read her documents aloud and laughed at her as she left without a license.

An attorney representing her, Matthew Lawrence of Hattiesburg, filed a complaint against the Department of Public Safety on Oct. 21 in Hinds County Chancery Court. Lawrence argued that because amending a birth certificate can often take up to six months, it was impossible for Dogwood and others in her position to comply with a law requiring them to get a Mississippi driver’s license within 60 days of moving to the state.

Mississippi law specifies that the commissioner of public safety may set “reasonable rules and regulations” about driver’s licenses.

The Sun Herald reported the new gender designation form on the Department of Public Safety website is labeled “10.13.21,” eight days before Dogwood’s complaint was filed.

“It’s like Mississippi is saying for the first time, we acknowledge that trans people live in Mississippi,” Dogwood told the newspaper. “‘Cause for the longest time they’ve refused to acknowledge that this is even something that can happen. And that has created a culture where employees feel like they have the right to harass you, for trying to use a public service.”

Kevin Raymond, director of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety’s driver service bureau, issued a memo to employees Thursday describing the new policy.

“A person’s transgender or non-binary status should be treated with sensitivity and confidentiality, just as one would treat any other personal life experience,” Raymond wrote. “A transgender or non-binary customer may or may not want to discuss their gender identity or expression with employees. Respect the wishes of the customer.”

Raymond also wrote: “Employees must not engage in gossip about any customer, especially personal issues such as gender identity or expression.”

Comments / 1

Related
Magnolia State Live

Louisiana teen repeatedly stabbed classmate with paring knife at school, police say

A 15-year-old is under arrest after repeatedly stabbing a fellow student with a paring knife at their Louisiana high school, officials said. Words escalated to violence on Minden High School’s campus at around 2 p.m. Tuesday when the teen pulled a paring knife out of his pocket and stabbed a 14-year-old at least four times on one side of his body, two times on the other, and one time on his head near the ear, Minden Police Chief Steven Cropper said.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Hattiesburg, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
State
Missouri State
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi repairs, reopens highway that collapsed, killing 2 people, injuring 9

Mississippi has finished repairing section of highway that collapsed during torrential rainfall brought by Hurricane Ida, and the road reopened Wednesday. Two people were killed and nine were injured Aug. 30 as seven vehicles plunged, one after another, into a deep pit that opened up on the dark, rural stretch of Mississippi Highway 26 near Lucedale. One of the injured people died in a hospital Sept. 11.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

He spent 3 years in jail before trial, 400 days in custody before indictment. Mississippi appeals court says that is constitutional.

An appeals court in Mississippi has ruled against a man who said he was denied his constitutional right to a speedy trial. Brian Berryman, 58, was arrested in February of 2017 and was sentenced to life as a habitual offender after being convicted in June 2020 for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a report in the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Number of new coronavirus cases remains stable, but still nearly three times June lows, state reports

The spread of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Mississippi remained relatively stable Wednesday, state health officials reported. Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Wednesday that 299 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours. While the number of cases is less than one-tenth the highs reached in August, the current case numbers remain approximately triple the lows of June.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Lawrence
Magnolia State Live

Trials delayed for mother, son accused of spending millions of welfare dollars meant for needy people in Mississippi

Judges have delayed the state and federal trials of a mother and son charged in one of Mississippi’s largest public corruption cases. State Auditor Shad White has said Nancy New and Zachary New were responsible for misspending millions of dollars of welfare money that was intended for needy people in one of the poorest states in the U.S.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi murder suspect arrested in Memphis

A man wanted for a 2020 Mississippi murder has been caught in Memphis. Panola County murder suspect Quindarrius Pitchford was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshal Service. A Crimestoppers tip led investigators to Eastwind Dr. in Memphis, where Pritchford was arrested. The Panola County Sheriff’s Office issued an arrest...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Officers looking for men who tried to load ATM at Mississippi bank into van

Law enforcement officers are attempting to locate two men who attempted to steal an automatic teller machine Saturday morning. Brookhaven Police Department officers pursued two suspects on foot just after 5 a.m. Saturday into the Avenue A and Halbert Heights Road area, after the men had tried to remove the ATM from the drive-through of Regions Bank on Halbert Heights.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Student arrested after unloaded gun is found. The incident is third one involving guns in a month for Mississippi school district.

A Biloxi High School student was arrested Tuesday for bringing an unloaded gun to campus, according to school officials. High School administrators received a tip, located the student and found the unloaded gun, Superintendent Marcus Boudreaux said in a letter sent to Biloxi High School and Junior High School parents.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Id Cards#Identification Cards#Gender Identity#The Sun Herald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi police chief charged with DUI , TV station reports; it wasn’t his first time to be accused of DUI

A Mississippi police chief has been arrested for driving under the influence a TV station reported Sunday. John Griffith, the police chief of Enterprise, Mississippi and a former police officer leader with the Meridian Police Department, was arrested recently and charged with DUI, WTOK-TV in Meridian reported. Griffith resigned from...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

For the second time in weeks, driver trapped in flipped vehicle on Mississippi interstate rescued thanks to alert passerby

For the second time in recent weeks, a person trapped inside a vehicle and stranded on the side of the interstate was rescued thanks to the alert eyes of passersby. WLOX in Biloxi reports that a vehicle was found upside down in the woods along Interstate 10 in Harrison County early Tuesday morning by a passerby, who alerted authorities after finding the driver trapped inside.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
55K+
Followers
4K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy